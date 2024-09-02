Pakistani men tried for incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders

Two Pakistani men, Muhammed Ashraf Jalali and Saad Hussain Rizvi, were tried in the Netherlands for allegedly inciting the murder of Dutch politician Wilders.

Netherlands’ PVV party leader Geert Wilders gestures as he addresses the debate on the government statement in the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in The Hague on July 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

TWO Pakistani men were tried in absentia at a high-security court in the Netherlands on Monday for allegedly inciting the murder of Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Islam stance.

Dutch prosecutors charged 56-year-old religious leader Muhammed Ashraf Jalali with urging his followers to kill Wilders, promising them a “reward in the afterlife.” Saad Hussain Rizvi, leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, is also accused of inciting his followers to kill Wilders after Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif was sentenced for a similar charge.

“This case has had a huge impact on me and my family,” Wilders said, appearing in court dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, and maroon tie. He urged the court to “send a strong signal” that calling for a fatwa in the Netherlands is unacceptable.

The trial was held at a secure courthouse near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Dutch authorities sought legal assistance from Pakistan to question the suspects and request their appearance in court. However, due to the lack of a mutual legal assistance treaty with Pakistan, the men did not appear, nor did they have legal representation present.

In September last year, Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif was sentenced to 12 years in prison for inciting the murder of Wilders after the politician announced plans for a competition featuring cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. Wilders later cancelled the contest following widespread protests in Pakistan and an influx of death threats. He has been under state protection since 2004.

The judge, who requested anonymity, noted that the planned competition “caused significant unrest within the Muslim community,” resulting in Wilders receiving “hundreds, if not thousands of death threats.” The contest was widely criticised in the Netherlands for provoking Muslims unnecessarily.

Despite cancelling the contest, the call to kill Wilders had an impact. In 2019, a Pakistani man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting to assassinate Wilders in response to the cancelled event.

In court, Wilders defended his actions, stating, “It’s unacceptable that you are not allowed freedom of speech in countries where it is permitted by law.” He emphasised that for the past 20 years, he has been deprived of his freedom due to his beliefs and expressions. “Fatwas are the worst of all. They never go away. I still receive death threats on a daily basis,” he added.

The public prosecutor called for Jalali to be sentenced to 14 years in prison. The hearing for Rizvi was scheduled to begin later Monday, with a verdict expected on September 9.

The prosecutor, who requested anonymity, stated, “The aim of the suspect (Jalali) was to kill Wilders. He had significant influence in Pakistan.” The prosecutor also noted the increasing threats against politicians due to their views.

The hardline TLP party is known for organising large-scale protests over blasphemy allegations that can disrupt cities for days. The group brought tens of thousands of people to the streets after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in 2020.

(With inputs from AFP)