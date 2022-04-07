Website Logo
  Thursday, April 07, 2022
Pakistani film Parde Mein Rehne Do releases in UK on Eid

Parde Mein Rehne Do Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistan’s entertainment has gradually but surely started touching upon social taboos in storylines, primarily on television dramas and web shows but the trend can be seen catching on in films as well.

Wajahat Rauf’s next release Parde Mein Rehnde Do touches upon the subject which breaks the stereotypical depiction of a male lead.

The trailer of the forthcoming film showcases the two leads, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan, a married couple where Hania’s character asks Ali Rehman Khan to get tested for impotency. What happens next is not exactly shown, but surely hooks the audience.

Written by Mohsin Ali and produced by Wajahat Rauf and Wajahat Ali, the film also stars Javed Sheikh, Munazza Arif, Hasan Raza, Noor ul Hassan, Sadia Faisal, Shafqat Khan, Saife Hasan amongst others.

Parde Mein Rehne Do releases in UK cinemas on Eid-ul Fitr 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

