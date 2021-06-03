Website Logo
  Thursday, June 03, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
News

Pakistan will take lead to tackle global warming, says Khan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Swati Rana

PRIME minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistan to invest more in urban forestry to deal with the challenges of global warming.

Pakistan must aim to plant 10 billion trees to protect future generations, the Express Tribune reported Khan as saying.

He said, “Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries with regards to global warming”.

Khan spoke at gathering related to Green Financing Innovations in Islamabad on Thursday (3).

He urged people to grow more national forests, increasing the number of trees and investing in urban forestry.

He said, “The country must play its part in saving the world from global warming”.

“Pakistan’s future lies in these efforts. We have taken our natural resources for granted, but now is the time to care for them.

“We started the billion-tree initiative in 2013, now we have to raise awareness about it. Pakistan will take the lead in tackling the challenges of global warming and carbon emissions.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

