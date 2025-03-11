AT 54, Sadiq Khan stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. Londoners elected him for a historic third term in May 2024.

Khan has not only weathered the political storms of recent years but has actively shaped London’s trajectory in the face of challenges. His journey from the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver to the mayor of one of the world’s most vibrant cities illustrates a commitment to public service that transcends politics.

“When I was first elected, I had a huge mess when I became mayor,” Khan told the GG2 Power List. “We had a bridge over the River Thames that had spent more than £50 million, that hadn’t even started. We had water cannons we couldn’t use being kept in storage at a huge cost. We had a Met Police service that was wholly under resourced, we had a lack of affordable housing. When I became mayor, there were only three council homes in the pipeline. Not 3,000 or 300 – three. We’ve turned that into more than 23,000.”

Khan’s leadership bore fruit in two pivotal ways. First, he secured a resounding victory in the mayoral polls, where record numbers of Londoners turned out to support his vision. “This wasn’t just about a third term, it was about a mandate from the people,” he reflected. “The swing towards us signifies a trust that has grown over my time in office.” This trust was not merely rewarded, it was a validation of his policies, particularly his pioneering initiatives surrounding clean air, public transport, and affordable housing.

Second, his influence reached its zenith following the general election in July 2024 when a Labour government took office. The victory was one which aligned with his goals for London. “For the first time in my mayoralty, and I’ve been mayor for eight and a half years, I can work with a government that’s on my side,” he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration in a city that thrives on diversity and innovation. “Rather than one which gets in the way of progress in London, one that benefits London, that benefits our country because the capital city needs a pro-London government. And clearly, I’m pleased because my side won.”

Khan’s relationship with Prime Minister Keir Starmer has played a crucial role in this collaborative atmosphere. “Keir and I go back more than 25 years, we worked together as lawyers, we know each other,” Khan shared. “That makes it good for our city, good for our country. Why? Not because the prime minister is going to write me a blank cheque because we’re mates. But because there’s open access. I can raise with him the challenges our city faces. But also, I can explain too, the opportunities that our city provides. And I’ll tell you this, since Keir became prime minister, no member of the government has slagged off London, and it’s very different to the previous five prime ministers I’ve worked with. I’ve worked with David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. I’m on my sixth prime minister, and this is the best by a mile.”

The summit Starmer held in October 2024, to attract foreign investment, resulted in a staggering £63 billion, directly benefiting London’s economic landscape, according to the mayor. “We’ve been working on the last five months on something called the London Growth Plan,” he revealed with an infectious optimism which resonates with Londoners eager for progress. “We need growth, our city needs growth, our country needs growth and we’ve been working with the government, with the private sector, with businesses small, medium and large to get growth in our city. More jobs, more well-paid jobs, more investment from overseas, really, really important.”

Khan’s role extends beyond politics. He embodies the aspirations of a diverse city. His policies, such as the creation of the largest clean air zone in the world, resonante deeply with underrepresented communities who have long suffered from environmental injustices. “I think the reason why most people from all political parties go into politics is that they want to be change makers,” said the mayor. “They use the power of politics to do good, and what we’ve tried to do over the last eight-and-a-half years is to transform our city for the better. So, I’m really proud we’ve got the largest, clean air zone of any city in the world. Londoners, 10 million, are breathing cleaner air. Tough, but that’s the right thing to do. Nobody now would have dream about reversing those policies.” His legacy, thus far, is built on the foundation of accountability, transparency, and service to every Londoner.

Khan’s commitment to social justice is evident. “We have a city for the first time in its history which provides every child that goes to state primary school with a nutritious free healthy meal,” Khan said proudly. “There’s independent research being done which shows that it’s benefiting families’ finances, leading to kids behaving better, their being more productive, better relationship between schools and the families and all-round better performances.”

Khan’s initiatives have also included planned investment in youth clubs and major infrastructure projects, such as Oxford Street. “This used to be the jewel in UK shopping crown,” he continued. “It’s now declined. Competition from online shopping, competition from shopping malls. And so, we’re going to transform that by pedestrianising it and doing other exciting things there on Oxford Street.”

Khan’s upbringing as the son of a bus driver and a seamstress in a working-class neighbourhood of South London shaped his worldview and created a steely determination to create change. “Look, these tough decisions, they’re the right thing to do,” he said. “If you’ve got a vision, and a north star, you know where you’re going. And that also means standing up for our values. I’m really proud that whereas the rest of the country this summer had riots because of the aftermath of the horrific murders in Southport, in London, this great city came out in and showed solidarity and allyship when other parts of the country were having riots, and that’s what being a Londoner is about. That’s why I’m really proud. That’s why I’m always standing up for our values.”

Khan’s tenure has not been without its challenges. He has faced resistance and criticism, particularly regarding his policies like the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion. “Tough decisions are necessary for a cleaner, healthier London,” he said with no hint of regret. This policy has been a lightning rod for criticism from some sectors, particularly those who feel the financial strain of the changes. Khan remains steadfast. “Nobody now would have dreamt of reversing those policies,” he said, reinforcing his belief in the long-term benefits for the city. “We’ve transformed the air in our city. When I became mayor, they told me it’ll take 200 years to bring our air within lawful limits, we’ll do it by next year, 184 years early. I’m going to do the same with our water. Clean the River Thames as well, plant more trees, show the difference politicians can make, and I’m really excited. We’ve got now the largest electric bus company of any city in the western world, the largest electric black taxis fleet in any city in the western world.”

The personal toll of his role is significant, especially given the death threats he receives. “It’s not just about me, it’s about my family who worry,” he accepted. “My mum spends all her time worrying about me, as does my wife and daughters. It’s not fair on them.”

Yet, despite this burden, Khan refuses to let fear dictate his actions. “I can’t allow these bullies to intimidate me because that’s what they are, to cower me and intimidate me because that’s what they want. What they want is for us to be scared, for us to cower, for us not to put our head above the parapet.

“I worry more about what messages it sends to the next generation, and that’s why I don’t like talking about it. I don’t volunteer my life because it may deter your children, your niece or nephew, or somebody who’s that generation serving in public life. So, I talk instead about the great things you can do when you have the right values, and you have policies that combines values and evidence to bring in the right policies.”

Khan’s personal experiences have shaped his understanding of the importance of community trust in the police. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, he took significant steps to address the systemic issues within the Metropolitan Police. “Black Londoners historically have not had the best experience when it comes to police,” he acknowledged. He sent his deputy mayors to listen to Londoners to understand their experiences and concerns. It has led to the publication of a plan aimed at enhancing trust, transparency, and accountability within the Met.

Additionally, as a result of Dame Louise Casey’s report, which found the police to be institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic, Khan is working closely with the commissioner. “I’m determined to work with the commissioner to turn things around to address some of these issues,” he said. “These are cultural issues that demand addressing. That’s not to take away from the fact that we’ve got some fantastic officers in London, tens of thousands of officers, who on a daily basis put their personal safety on the line to keep the rest of us safe. But the culture that exists, women’s experiences, especially after the tragedy of Sarah Everard, Londoners and those across the country know what [David] Carrick did, and [Wayne] Couzens, it’s really important that we recognise that those issues demand addressing.”

Khan has detractors but his supporters describe him as pragmatic yet visionary. He believes in the necessity of making tough decisions, even when they are unpopular. Furthermore, Khan has taken a firm stance against the rise of populism and divisive politics. “The last time Donald Trump was president, it led to the rise of nativist, populist movements across the globe,” he warned. “I’m hoping President Trump this time is a different president from last time. But my job is the mayor of London is to stand up for our values, stand up for diversity, for human rights, for democracy, for equality. And I’m not going to cower to keyboard warriors or, dare I say, the president of the USA. At the same time, I’m hoping this time is different because I think it’s very important for us as a country to have that special relationship with the USA. I love America. I’ve got family in America. I love American culture, American music, American politics, American fashion. The businesses which invest in our great cities. And so, I want a good relationship with the USA. But the thing about special relationships is like having a best friend. Our expectations of a best friend are more than they are of an acquaintance or a normal friend. And I think we should, say boo to a goose, and we should say what we’re thinking, as well.”

Khan’s commitment to diversity is not just a political stance but a deeply personal one. Growing up in a multicultural environment, he understands the challenges faced by various communities. “I don’t apologise for holding Diwali in Trafalgar Square, or holding Eid in Trafalgar Square, or holding Vaisakhi in Trafalgar Square,” he said, emphasising the importance of representation. “Our diversity is our strength, not our weakness.” This ethos drives Khan’s vision for London, where every cultural group can celebrate their heritage and contribute to the city’s rich tapestry.

Khan also understands the delicate balance between political ambition and public service. “Honeymoons are what newlyweds do, when you’re in the business of government, it’s about delivery,” he explained when discussing the expectations of office. His focus on delivery is evident in his administration’s ongoing efforts to tackle issues such as housing, transport, and public safety. “I have been elected to carry out a mandate, and I take that responsibility seriously,” he explained.

But Khan maintains a sense of humour which endears him to support base, even though he bears a heavy load. “There are seven Premier League clubs in London, and they’re all great clubs,” he noted with a laugh. His loyalty is to Liverpool FC. “You may change your job. You may change where you live. You may God-forbid change your spouse. But you never change your team and my team, Liverpool, are at the top of the Premier League, and so, I’m having a good season. So, I enjoy watching football since my team’s doing so well. That’s been a real highlight since the season began in August. I was nervous about the new manager, but he’s been doing a great job.”

So, how does the mayor of the UK’s biggest city relax and forget about the trials and tribulations of one of the country’s most challenging jobs? “I love watching sports, I love playing sport,” he revealed. “I still play football on a Sunday morning with mates I played with for the last 30 years. I play tennis on Saturdays to get some fitness, I’ve begun running again.”

This connection to his roots and the people of London grounds him, reminding him of the communities he serves – but nothing more so than his family and friends. “I’m lucky my grown daughters are living at home with us,” said Khan. “My wife and I are blessed our kids are at home with us. I’m very lucky and blessed to be surrounded at work and at home, who I love and who love me. It’s really important to have a great team at home and at work. And so, for me work’s a privilege and a pleasure. And as long as Londoners continue to have faith in me, I’ll continue having the best job in the world and I go home to the best job in the world. I go home to the best family in the world as well. So, I’m quite lucky.”