Website Logo
  • Monday, April 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan pitches for ‘meaningful engagement’ with India

Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi pitching for “meaningful” engagement between the two countries.

Sharif’s communication came in response to a letter from Modi congratulating him on becoming the prime minister, people familiar with the development said on Sunday (17).

In his letter a few days ago, Modi had conveyed to Sharif that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

On April 11, the Pakistan parliament selected Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country, a day after Imran Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote.

In a Twitter post, Modi congratulated Sharif and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terrorism.

In his response, Sharif said Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India.

“Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” the Pakistan prime minister tweeted.

It is learnt that Sharif, in his reply to Modi’s letter, also sought resolution of the outstanding issues, including that of Kashmir.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

“The government’s consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence,” Indian minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in Parliament on April 7.

“The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere,” he added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Six sentenced to death in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ killing of Sri Lankan man
News
BAPS spiritual leaders meet Narendra Modi
PAKISTAN
Pakistani philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi dies
UK
Helping families make informed choices is vital to social mobility, says Birbalsingh
PAKISTAN
US says ties with Pakistan are ‘vital’
UK
Katharine Birbalsingh: ‘Being strict means keeping standards high for students’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Army chief to retire in November ‘no matter what’
PAKISTAN
Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to 47
News
Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives
PAKISTAN
Pakistan calls for action against militants after rocket attacks kill six Afghans
News
Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson
News
Pakistan not to roll back fuel, power subsidies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Six sentenced to death in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ killing of…
BAPS spiritual leaders meet Narendra Modi
Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson on acting debut with ‘The Archies’
India-China trade surges despite bilateral chill
Pakistan pitches for ‘meaningful engagement’ with India
Pakistani philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi dies