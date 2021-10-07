Website Logo
  Thursday, October 07, 2021
Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi signs for Middlesex

By: Sattwik Biswal

PAKISTAN pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has signed to play for Middlesex for the 2022 season, the English county cricket club announced on Wednesday (6).

The 21-year-old giant left-arm quick will play first-class and white-ball cricket for the club until he joins up with Pakistan for international duty in mid-July.

Afridi has played 19 Tests, 28 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 matches since he made his international debut.

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of one of international cricket’s most exciting talents,” said Middlesex chief executive Andrew Cornish.

“Shaheen is a world-class pace bowler, and we are thrilled that he will be representing us in 2022.”

Shaheen said he was delighted to have the chance to play at Lord’s, where Middlesex play most of their home matches.

“I am very excited to be playing for Middlesex next season,” he said. “I know from my time in England they are a great county and to play at the home of cricket really will be a dream come true.”

(AFP)

