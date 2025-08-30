Agha, Rauf shine as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

SALMAN AGHA’s unbeaten half century and Haris Rauf’s four wickets guided Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-series in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Rauf took 4-31 while Shaheen Afridi (2-21), Mohammad Nawaz (2-23) and Sufiyan Muqeem (2-25) combined to dismiss Afghanistan for 143 in 19.5 overs in front of a 16,000-strong crowd.

Afghanistan’s chase was led by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 38 off 27 balls with a six and three boundaries, adding 51 runs for the second wicket with Sediqullah Atal (23).

Rauf shifted the momentum in the 12th over, dismissing Atal and Karim Janat without conceding a run.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan kept his side in the game with 39 off 16 balls, including five sixes and a four, but was eventually removed by Rauf to seal Pakistan’s win.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings was steadied by Agha after Sahibzada Farhan struck 21 off 10 balls at the top of the order, with two sixes and a boundary.

Agha added 53 for the fifth wicket with Nawaz, who scored 21 off 11 balls with two sixes and a boundary, helping Pakistan collect 51 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan face hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday. Each team will play the others twice, with the top two qualifying for the final on September 7.

