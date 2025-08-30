Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Agha, Rauf shine as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

Rauf took 4-31 while Shaheen Afridi (2-21), Mohammad Nawaz (2-23) and Sufiyan Muqeem (2-25) combined to dismiss Afghanistan for 143 in 19.5 overs in front of a 16,000-strong crowd.

Salman-Agha

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SALMAN AGHA’s unbeaten half century and Haris Rauf’s four wickets guided Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-series in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Rauf took 4-31 while Shaheen Afridi (2-21), Mohammad Nawaz (2-23) and Sufiyan Muqeem (2-25) combined to dismiss Afghanistan for 143 in 19.5 overs in front of a 16,000-strong crowd.

Afghanistan’s chase was led by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 38 off 27 balls with a six and three boundaries, adding 51 runs for the second wicket with Sediqullah Atal (23).

Rauf shifted the momentum in the 12th over, dismissing Atal and Karim Janat without conceding a run.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan kept his side in the game with 39 off 16 balls, including five sixes and a four, but was eventually removed by Rauf to seal Pakistan’s win.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings was steadied by Agha after Sahibzada Farhan struck 21 off 10 balls at the top of the order, with two sixes and a boundary.

Agha added 53 for the fifth wicket with Nawaz, who scored 21 off 11 balls with two sixes and a boundary, helping Pakistan collect 51 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan face hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday. Each team will play the others twice, with the top two qualifying for the final on September 7.

(With inputs from agencies)

afghanistan cricketharis raufpakistan cricketsalman aghat20 tri-series

Related News

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

More For You

Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook

Harry Brook leads his team off the field during the 2nd ODI between England and the West Indies at Sophia Gardens on June 01, 2025 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us