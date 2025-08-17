Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

They were the star performers in the shortest format in the past

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PAKISTAN left out Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 squad named on Sunday (17) for the Asia Cup and a warm-up tri-series beginning this month against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Azam and Rizwan have been star performers in the shortest format in the past but have not played since December, which head coach Mike Hesson put down to other players performing well.

"We know what a fine player Babar (Azam) is," said Hesson.

"Babar has been asked to improve in certain areas, like taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate and he is working hard on these things.

"The players we have are performing well and having a positive impact," said Hesson.

Since Hesson took over as head coach in May, Pakistan have played three T20 series -- winning 3-0 at home but losing 2-1 away to Bangladesh. They then beat the West Indies 2-1 in the United States.

"Our focus is to win the tri-series and the Asia Cup and the aim is to peak from these pinnacle events," said Hesson.

All-rounder Salman Agha will lead the side which also sees the return of fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Salman Mirza.

Mirza took seven wickets in Bangladesh but was left out of the squad against the West Indies.

Opener Fakhar Zaman also returns after being injured for a one-day international series in the West Indies last week, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

The tri-series, which starts on August 29, and the Asia Cup from September 9 will both take place in the UAE.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim

(AFP)

abrar ahmedallrounder salman aghababar azamfaheem ashraffakhar zamanhasan alihasan nawazhussain talatkhushdil shahmike hessonmohammad rizwanmohammad wasimpakistan cricketsahibzada farhansalman mirzashaheen shah afridisufiyan muqeempakistan asia cup

Related News

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale
Cricket

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

More For You

Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND ENG

Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes after the series is drawn 2-2 after day five of the Fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 04, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Siraj, Gill and Stokes: Key takeaways from England-India series

INDIA ended the five-Test series against England with a six-run win at the Oval, levelling the series 2-2. England, who held the advantage going into the final day, lost their last seven wickets for just 66 runs.

India came back strongly in the deciding match after being on the back foot, and finished the series with two wins. England had been dominant in crucial moments earlier in the series but could not hold on in the final Test.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us