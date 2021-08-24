Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467

CRICKET

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year

Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE first-ever bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been postponed until next year over logistics and multiple other issues, both boards decided on Tuesday (24).

“Pakistan has accepted Afghanistan Board’s request to postpone the next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul and other issues,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The series – Afghanistan’s home series – due to be played in the Sri Lankan port city of Hambantota was also hit by rising Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka where a 10-day lockdown was announced on Saturday (21).

“There was a lack of broadcast facilities which was also a hurdle and both the boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022.”

The three-match series was part of the One-day Super League, a qualification process for the 50-overs 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces and the collapse of the elected government, there was a flight disruption in Kabul.

Afghanistan had also tried to move the series to Pakistan, but even that was not viable which finally prompted the two boards to postpone the series.

International players have also found it hard to cope with the Covid-19 situation since last year as they have to live under biosecure bubble conditions, causing them mental issues.

Considering that, Pakistan had decided to rest its key players including skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali for the Afghanistan series.

Afghanistan had last month announced a 17-man squad for the series including their star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pakistan bowlers dominate West Indies in 2nd Test
HEADLINE STORY
Hard to see Rafiq ‘hurting’, says England skipper Root
Sports
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test
Sports
India’s Rahane unfazed by criticism
Sports
Boucher apologises for racist behaviour during playing days
Sports
Sri Lanka series gives ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup: South Africa skipper
Sports
Fawad takes Pakistan to commanding position against West Indies
Sports
Uncertainty, distress for Afghan cricketers after Taliban takeover
Sports
Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL
Sports
Bangladesh confident of Tamim’s recovery before T20 World Cup
Sports
Afghan cricket team returns to training in Kabul
Sports
India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Microsoft to support tech startups in India
‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’
Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s…
Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti
UK orders more jabs amid rising Covid numbers; 4,000+ cases…