‘Ozempic feet’ joins growing list of unusual side effects linked to popular weight-loss drug

Ozempic, the blockbuster weight-loss medication that has surged in popularity across the United States and among celebrities, is now being linked to a new and unexpected side effect like sagging skin on the feet, informally dubbed “Ozempic feet”.

Medical experts say the condition is caused by rapid fat loss, which not only alters the appearance of the face and buttocks, but can also lead to aesthetic changes in the feet. As the drug continues to make headlines for its weight-loss benefits, concerns about such side effects are also gaining attention.

What is ‘Ozempic feet’?

‘Ozempic feet’ refers to sagging, wrinkled, or aged-looking skin on the feet due to dramatic reductions in body fat. The condition is considered a cosmetic side effect of the drug and is now being mentioned alongside previously reported terms like “Ozempic face” and “Ozempic butt”.

The top of the foot contains thinner, more delicate skin and less fat compared to the soles, making it more vulnerable to noticeable changes during significant weight loss. According to Dr Barry Weintraub, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York, losing fat can reduce water retention in the body, which may lead to excessive skin sagging and expose the underlying structures like veins and tendons.

As individuals shed large amounts of weight, particularly with the help of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, their feet may begin to appear older, more wrinkled, and veiny.

Celebrities showing signs?

Fans have recently speculated that celebrities including Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey might be exhibiting signs of this side effect. Both have publicly spoken about using weight-loss drugs, though neither has directly commented on ‘Ozempic feet’.

Sharon Osbourne, 72, posted a photo with her grandson on Instagram earlier this month, prompting some commenters to note the sharp contrast between her smooth, youthful face and the visibly veiny and aged appearance of her feet. While some suggested the image had been airbrushed, the feet, according to users, revealed signs of extreme weight loss.

Dr Weintraub, while not having examined Osbourne in person, suggested the skin changes could be the result of reduced water retention and fat stores, common outcomes of weight loss induced by GLP-1 drugs. Osbourne has previously revealed she stopped taking Ozempic because she was losing too much weight.

Similarly, Oprah Winfrey, 71, has admitted to using a GLP-1 drug, though not specifically naming Ozempic, to assist in her weight-loss journey. She reportedly lost nearly 50 pounds and stepped down as an ambassador for Weight Watchers after revealing her use of medication. Winfrey described the drug as a “maintenance tool” rather than a quick fix for weight loss.

During her appearance at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in February, observers noted that the skin on the top of her feet looked looser and more wrinkled, further fuelling speculation that she, too, may be experiencing ‘Ozempic feet’. Winfrey has not commented on the potential side effects but has been vocal about her decades-long struggle with weight management.

How common is this?

While the term “Ozempic feet” is relatively new and informal, it’s part of a broader trend of aesthetic concerns stemming from rapid weight loss caused by GLP-1 drugs. In 2024, it was estimated that at least one in eight Americans had taken a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. Although these drugs are primarily approved to treat type 2 diabetes, they are frequently prescribed off-label for weight loss.

The growing popularity of these drugs has brought attention to various unintended side effects. “Ozempic face” describes the gaunt, hollow look seen in the cheeks and eyes of some users, while “Ozempic butt” refers to a visibly flattened or shrunken appearance of the backside. Users have reported their buttocks becoming so diminished in volume that they feel bony and uncomfortable, leading some to hide the area out of self-consciousness.

Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Scott Disick, and Jessica Simpson have been publicly speculated to be showing signs of ‘Ozempic face’ after being photographed with noticeably leaner facial features.

Can it be treated?

In response to these cosmetic concerns, Dr Weintraub says treatments are available. A “foot lift” procedure can tighten loose skin, with incisions made along the sides of the foot to minimise visibility. Additionally, a newer injectable treatment called Skinvive, designed more as a skin plumper than a traditional filler, can be used to restore volume and smooth out the appearance of veiny or wrinkled skin, much like how similar treatments are used on the hands.

Though such procedures are still relatively uncommon, they may gain popularity if the aesthetic side effects of weight-loss drugs continue to affect users at scale.

The osmetic drawbacks

While Ozempic and similar drugs have helped many people, including high-profile figures, lose weight effectively, the cosmetic drawbacks are becoming more noticeable. As more individuals turn to medical weight loss solutions, healthcare professionals are urging users to weigh the benefits against the potential physical and visual changes that may occur.

For some, these effects may be minor or even acceptable in the pursuit of improved health. For others, especially in the public eye, the aesthetic changes may raise concerns, and in some cases, prompt a halt in usage.

As the popularity of GLP-1 drugs continues to rise, medical professionals are calling for increased awareness of all side effects, not just the internal or metabolic ones, but also the external, cosmetic changes that are now increasingly coming to light.