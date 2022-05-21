Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 21, 2022
Oye Makhna will push Punjabi rom-com into a new space: Ammy Virk

Oye Makhana Poster (Photo credit: Ammy Virk/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Punjabi star Ammy Virk, the much-awaited Punjabi film Oye Makhna is due in cinemas on September 9, the producers have announced.       

The romantic comedy is backed by Yoodlee Films. Simerjit Singh is attached as the director. In addition to Ammy Virk, the film also stars Tania Singh, who is teaming up with Virk for the fourth time after having worked with him on films like Qismat, Sufna, and Qismat 2.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP – Films Saregama said they are thrilled to collaborate with Virk and Singh on the upcoming film.

“We are extremely bullish on the regional space in content and believe that the Punjabi film industry has much to offer audiences across the world. Simerjit is a wonderful director and he is bringing a lot of his signature brilliance to the film. And to have Ammy Virk as the lead and co-producer makes for a winning combination. Ammy and Simerjit have given some of the iconic Punjabi box office winners of the last five years and this one will be one more great addition to the list,” Kumar said in a statement.

Best known for blockbuster hits “Angrej” and “Qismat”, Virk said he is looking forward to the release of Oye Makhna.  “This is the biggie that will push the Punjabi rom-com into a new space. Simerjit always knows how to create something special every time we work together and this film is no exception.  To connect with a pan-Indian production house like Yoodlee is also a big plus as our reach will increase substantially thanks to them,” the actor said.

Singh, who has worked with Virk on historical romance drama Angrej and the romantic-comedy franchise Nikka Zaildar, said the upcoming movie is unlike anything they have done before.

“Ammy and I have always had a great equation and fans have enjoyed our association and now Yoodlee has brought us together once again. I am sure, this film will be unlike anything either of us has done. I hope that audiences will go in big numbers to watch it on the big screen,” the director said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

