Oxford University to return 500-year-old sculpture to India

The almost 60cm-tall bronze statue had been on display at the university’s Ashmolean Museum.
By: Pramod Thomas
OXFORD UNIVERSITY will return a 500-year-old bronze statue of the Hindu saint Tirumankai Alvar to India, following a claim by the Indian high commission that the sculpture might have been looted from an Indian temple.
This 16th-century artifact, previously displayed at the Ashmolean Museum, depicts the Tamil poet and saint from South India.
The university’s council approved the claim on 11 March 2024, and the decision is now awaiting approval from the charity commission.
“On 11 March 2024 the council of the University of Oxford supported a claim from the Indian high commission for the return of a 16th-century bronze sculpture of saint Tirumankai Alvar from the Ashmolean Museum. This decision will now be submitted to the charity commission for approval,” said a statement for the Ashmolean.
In 2022, Oxford and Cambridge universities indicated their willingness to return collections of Benin bronzes following a request from Nigeria.
Over 200 artifacts were seized by British colonial forces in 1897 amid a violent trade conflict.
Thousands of these brasses and other items were taken and sold in London to offset the costs of the military expedition.
Last year, prime minister Rishi Sunak found himself in a dispute with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who used an interview to advocate for the return of the Parthenon marbles.
Sunak accused Mitsotakis of attempting to “grandstand” over the issue after cancelling a meeting with the Greek leader.
Greece has long campaigned for the return of the Parthenon marbles, claiming they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation.
We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.
We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.
We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!
We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.
Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.