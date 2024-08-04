Oxford students rally support for landslide-hit Kerala

In this handout photograph taken on August 1, 2024 and released by the Indian Army, relief personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after the landslides in Wayanad. (Photo by -/Indian Army/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

STUDENTS from Oxford University are making waves with a social media reel aimed at garnering support for Kerala, the southern Indian state recently devastated by landslides.

Post-graduate students, Amelia Rock, Charlotte Sutherland, and Millicent Crewe have expressed their deep connection to India and its people.

In their reel, the students highlight Kerala’s progress in areas such as living conditions, literacy, and women’s empowerment. They also address the current crisis resulting from severe rainfall and landslides that have hit the region.

The recent floods and landslides in Wayanad, northern Kerala, have caused extensive damage, leading to the displacement of thousands and significant loss of life and property.

As part of their studies, they are doing an internship at InMind Hospital in Thrissur, central Kerala, focussing on mental health initiatives.

The reel stresses the resilience and solidarity of the local communities and urges viewers to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support recovery efforts.

With the reel gaining traction internationally, the students aim to amplify the call for aid and solidarity with Kerala during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations in Wayanad have entered its sixth day on Sunday (4), as several people are still feared trapped in the debris after a series of landslides that occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad.

The death toll in the massive landslides stands at 308 as of Friday (2), Kerala health minister Veena George said.