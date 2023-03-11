Oscars 2023: A last-minute guide to three nominations from India

By: Mohnish Singh

There are just a couple of hours left before the 95th Academy Awards honour the best films, performances, music, and film technology of the year 2022. Indians are also looking forward to the gala night with bated breath as there have been three nominations from the country. While Indian documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have scooped nominations in the categories of Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film, respectively, the song “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR has received a nomination in the Best Original Song category. As we gear up to watch the Oscars 2023, let’s have a last-minute look at three nominations from India and know a bit more about them.

1. All That Breathes

Helmed by Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes has made it to the final list of the Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature Film, becoming the second Indian-made documentary to be nominated in the long documentary format after Writing With Fire in 2021. It follows two brothers named Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who are trying to protect Delhi’s black kites at a temporary hospital in their basement in Delhi. All That Breathes previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize.

2. The Elephant Whisperers

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated for Best Documentary Short awards. It takes the viewers inside the 140-year-old Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu, to meet Bomman and Bellie and an unbreakable bond they form with two abandoned elephants.

3. RRR

RRR is one of the biggest global blockbusters India has ever produced. The SS Rajamouli directorial is nominated for Best Original Song for the dance song “Naatu Naatu,” composed by veteran music composer MM Keeravaani. The song has already won the prestigious Golden Globe Award in the same category and Indians are pretty hopeful that it will bring home an Oscar also.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on 12th March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host. And the morning of March 13 will see the Oscars 2023 telecast in India.

