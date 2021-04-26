Trending Now

Oscars 2021: Here's the full list of winners


Nomadland poster (Photo from Nomadland's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Oscars mostly takes place in February every year. But, this year the 93rd Academy Awards took place in April.

On Sunday, 25th April 2021, the Oscars were held, and here’s the full list of winners…

Best Picture – Nomadland

Best Director – Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Actor in a Leading Role – Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Actress in a Supporting Role – Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Actor in a Supporting Role – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Song – Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Score – Soul

Original Screenplay – Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Animated Feature Film – Soul

Makeup and Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Visual Effects – Tenet

Cinematography – Mank

Film Editing – Sound of Metal

Production Design – Mank

Sound – Sound of Metal

International Feature Film – Another Round (Denmark)

Documentary Short Subject – Colette

Documentary Feature – My Octopus Teacher

Live-Action Short Film – Two Distant Strangers

Animated Short Film – If Anything Happens I Love You

Congratulations to all the winners!











