Oscars 2021: Here’s the full list of winners

By Murtuza Iqbal
Oscars mostly takes place in February every year. But, this year the 93rd Academy Awards took place in April.
On Sunday, 25th April 2021, the Oscars were held, and here’s the full list of winners…
Best Picture – Nomadland
Best Director – Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Actor in a Leading Role – Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Actress in a Supporting Role – Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Actor in a Supporting Role – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Original Song – Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Original Score – Soul
Original Screenplay – Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Animated Feature Film – Soul
Makeup and Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Visual Effects – Tenet
Cinematography – Mank
Film Editing – Sound of Metal
Production Design – Mank
Sound – Sound of Metal
International Feature Film – Another Round (Denmark)
Documentary Short Subject – Colette
Documentary Feature – My Octopus Teacher
Live-Action Short Film – Two Distant Strangers
Animated Short Film – If Anything Happens I Love You
Congratulations to all the winners!