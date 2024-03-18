  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Oscar-winner MM Keeravani collaborates with Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and MM Keeravani (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great will have music by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani.

On Monday, Kher took to Instagram and shared this update.

“ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times, Oscar and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani Sir is the music director of my directorial film Tanvi The Great! I have been a fan of Keeravani Sir since I heard the song Tum Mile Dil Khile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for Tanvi The Great has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you, Sir, for your brilliance and generosity! @anupamkherstudio,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In a statement, Keeravani expressed his excitement.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Tanvi The Great. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before,” he said.

MM Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

