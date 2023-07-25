Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Avatar’: 5 Hollywood films that draw references from Indian mythologies

As the audience waits for Nolan’s comment on the controversy surrounding Oppenheimer, let’s take a look at some high-profile Hollywood films that draw references from Indian mythologies.

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial venture Oppenheimer is at the center of controversy in India. One scene from the big-ticket biographical thriller film shows the protagonist reciting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita just before sexual intercourse. For the unversed, Bhagavad Gita is considered to be one of the holiest scriptures of Hinduism. As the audience waits for Nolan’s comment on the controversy, let’s take a look at some high-profile Hollywood films that draw references from Indian mythologies.

Oppenheimer

Director Christopher Nolan’s latest film has set the global box office on fire with its impressive collection. The film is inspired by the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer who is often referred to as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Robert was an ardent believer in the Hindu epic Bhagavad Gita and even actor Cillian Murphy recently spoke publicly about reading the revered scripture while preparing for his titular role in Oppenheimer. His character in the film is shown reciting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita just before sexual intercourse.

Inception

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets, Christopher Nolan’s 2010 science fiction action film Inception draws parallels to Hindu temporal units, suggesting that our perceived life is a dream, causing cycles of suffering. The manipulation of time and the dream labyrinth in the film aligns with profound metaphysical insights from Hindu philosophy.

Avatar

James Cameron’s Avatar series, one of the most commercially successful film series ever made in Hollywood, cleverly incorporates elements of Indian mythology, particularly through its name derived from Sanskrit, meaning ‘incarnation’.

Interstellar

The plot of the 2014 epic science fiction film co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan features time dilation on Miller’s planet, which bears resemblance to an incident in Hindu mythology involving King Muchukunda, who assists Lord Indra in a heavenly war.

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope by Gorge Lucas resembles Ramayana on many levels. Luke can be seen as Ram. Princess Leia is like Sita who has been kidnapped and needs to be rescued from the Emperor and Darth Vader who resemble Ravana. There is also the character of Han Solo who is like a best friend of Luke just like Hanuman was to Ram.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor for ignoring fans on flight
NEWS
Karan Tejpal’s ‘Stolen’ to be screened at 2023 Venice Film Festival
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to ‘Oppenheimer’ Bhagwat Gita controversy
NEWS
Trevor Noah to visit India in September with comedy tour
Entertainment
Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
NEWS
‘Hollywood can’t do song, dance like Bollywood can’: Mira Rajput
NEWS
BTS’ Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’ movie guitar
FASHION
Here’s all you need to know about India Couture Week 2023
TELEVISION
Sacha Dhawan on his ‘Wolf’ role: ‘It’s something I haven’t seen on British…
TELEVISION
Big B starts prep for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15
FILM
Shekhar Kapur begins working on music for ‘Masoom’ sequel
FILM
Filming begins on Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW