Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833

CRICKET

Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram

Wasim Akram (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram said one of the reasons he never accepted any permanent coaching assignment with the national team is because he can’t tolerate the online abuse that coaches have to endure due to the failure of the side.

“I can’t stand misbehaviour from anyone and I am not stupid I see how people misbehave and insult coaches/seniors on the social media if the team is not doing well. I don’t think I have the patience for that,” he said during an interview in CricketPakistan.com.pk YouTube channel.

Akram said while he can understand the passion of the cricket fans but he couldn’t understand the bad language and insults that are used on social media.

“I just think we need to ponder on the fact that whatever we say on social media reflects on what we are,” he added.

The former left-arm fast bowler said people need to understand that the coaches and support staff can only plan, guide and motivate the players but at the end of the day the players have to perform on the field.

“Sometimes you do well, sometimes you lose. But tell me do we see this sort of extreme reaction or misbehaviour in other countries. Have you seen Ravi Shastri being treated this way on social media? It is pretty scary for me the way people behave on social media,” Akram said.

The former skipper, however, said being with the Karachi Kings franchise in the Pakistan Super League allowed him to work with most of the players.

“So, it is not as if I am totally cut off from the players. They call me when they want any help or advice and I love contributing to Pakistan Cricket,” he said.

Akram also dismissed fears burn out concerns of left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I don’t think he will burn out; in fact, he is getting better. He has pace, height and knows how to swing the ball both ways with the new ball and he has now improved on his bowling sense, length and has got situational awareness. He is a great talent and he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan,” he said.

“As far as rest is concerned, I think just ask him whether he wants to rest but we should not try to copy other countries because our cricket culture and mindset is different.

“He is not playing too much county or other cricket; he only plays for Pakistan. So, I think the more he plays he will only get better with time.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Botham questions England desire for ‘ultimate’ Ashes test
CRICKET
Holding slams ‘arrogant’ England for pulling out of Pakistan tours
CRICKET
England committed to Ashes after Root confirms participation
CRICKET
New Zealand coach says no tension around T20 opener against Pakistan
IPL 2021
Hetmyer steers Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table
CRICKET
Australia ‘flexible and practical’ for Ashes, says minister
IPL 2021
IPL will help England’s World Cup charge, says Tymal Mills
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka minister slams police probe into cricket world cup
Sports
Kohli’s Bangalore claim IPL playoff spot
Sports
Sharma claims victory for India in England Test series
Sports
Feisty India star Ashwin a divisive figure with rare talent
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire face charge from ECB over handling of Azeem Rafiq case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Eutelsat becomes 2nd largest shareholder in OneWeb
Sadiq Khan calls for thorough inquiry into Met failings
Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar denied bail in murder case
Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims