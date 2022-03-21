Website Logo
  Monday, March 21, 2022
OneWeb to resume satellite launches with SpaceX tie-up

OneWeb has entered into an agreement with SpaceX which will enable the British company to resume satellite launches. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

ONEWEB, the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday (21) announced that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX which will enable it to resume satellite launches.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated this year and will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 per cent of the fleet, the company said in a statement.

The British company, backed by India’s Bharti Enterprises, said the terms of the agreement with SpaceX are confidential.

OneWeb intends to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity when it starts commercial operations.

The demand for its broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, and governments across the world, the company said.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space.”

With the launch plans in place, OneWeb is on track to finish building out its full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity across the globe, Masterson added.

