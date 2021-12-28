Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Business

OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Kazakhstan

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on December 27, 2021. (Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN-BASED tech company OneWeb launched 36 communications satellites into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday (27), live broadcasts showed.

OneWeb – backed by India’s Bharti Enterprises – has been launching satellites into orbit as part of its plans to deliver global high-speed internet access.

“Launch #12 represents the last in a sequence of eight launches scheduled in 2021 by OneWeb with launch partners Arianespace,” the company said on its website.

French global launch services company Arianespace, OneWeb and Russia’s space agency Roscosmos all broadcast the launch.

Earlier this year, OneWeb said a launch from Russia’s Far East would allow it to offer connectivity everywhere north of 50 degrees latitude.

OneWeb has listed the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, continental US, the Arctic Seas and Canada as areas that should be offered full connectivity.

The Interfax news agency said the satellites, launched aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, would be separated in stages.

OneWeb resumed flights last December after emerging from bankruptcy protection with $1 billion (£740 million) in equity investment from a consortium of the British government and Bharti Enterprises, its new owners.

It has also received investment from Japan’s Softbank and Eutelsat Communications, and further financing from Bharti. OneWeb has secured $2.4 bn (£1.78 bn) in total.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
INDIA
Indian realtors on firm ground after early pandemic gloom
INDIA
Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
UK
Rules for wills and foreign assets
HEADLINE STORY
Indian restaurant’s recipe for success despite Covid hurdles
INDIA
L&T Finance to sell mutual fund business to HSBC
SRI LANKA
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
INDIA
India expects renewable energy space to boom next year
INDIA
Auto industry ‘may fully recover only by 2023’
UK
Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra
INDIA
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
UK
UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+…
Zoya Akhtar reveals how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia…
Jr NTR: There’s now going to be a lot of…
Atrangi Re has a record-setting opening weekend on Disney+ Hotstar
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE