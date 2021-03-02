On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, release date of Heropanti 2 announced

By Murtuza Iqbal







Tiger Shroff started his career with the 2014 release Heropanti which was a super hit at the box office. Last year, a sequel to the film titled Heropanti 2 was announced, and it was slated to release in July this year.

But, due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed, and now, today, on Tiger’s birthday, the makers have announced the new release date of the film. Heropanti 2 will hit the big screens on 3rd December 2021.

Tiger took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted a poster of the film and wrote, “My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies.”







My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021







Also starring Tara Sutaria, Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is being directed by Ahmed Khan. This will be Tiger and Ahmed’s third film together. They have earlier worked together in movies like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Heropanti was a romantic-action film but looks like the sequel might be more about the action, and after having a look at the poster, we can surely expect some classy action in the movie.

Talking about other films of Tiger, the actor will be seen in Ganapath which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie, which is a two-part franchise, will also star Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria also has an interesting line-up with films like Tadap and Ek Villain Returns.











