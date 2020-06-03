On their 47th anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he married Jaya Bachchan for a trip to London

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary today. The two had tied the knot on 3rd June 1973 and Big B took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their wedding. The megastar also revealed how because of a trip to London they had to get married.

Big B captioned the pictures as, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

A lot of Bollywood celebs have commented on the post and wished the couple Happy Anniversary. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Happy Anniversary dearest @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya Aunty , wishing you many more years of happiness, love and friendship 🤗❤️🧿.”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy anniversary 💕To many many more years of togetherness 🙏”

Bipasha Basu commented, “Favourite couple ❤️Happy anniversary. Onek bhalobasha ❤️”

Well, 47 years is surely a long period and Big B and Jaya Bachchan have always given us couple goals. While there have been ups and downs in their relationship, the two have stood strong with each other. We are sure many Bollywood couple would look up to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for inspiration.

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents Happy Anniversary with a cute picture. He captioned it as, “Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you.”