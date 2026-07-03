Olivia Wilde says her new sex comedy exposes something couples rarely admit

Highlights

Olivia Wilde says audiences are connecting with The Invite because it reflects experiences many people rarely talk about.

The actress-director believes laughter can help remove the shame around relationship struggles.

The Invite has become one of the year's biggest critical and commercial successes.

Olivia Wilde believes the strongest reaction to her new film, The Invite, comes from audiences recognising parts of their own relationships that they rarely speak about.

The actress and director said viewers often leave screenings feeling relieved after discovering that experiences they thought were unique are shared by many others.

"My favourite audience laugh is that which seems to say: 'I thought I was the only one!'" Wilde said. "It's like ha-ha-ha-aaah; a little bit of a moan. When you hear yourself laugh at something that feels revealing, and then someone else does so too, the quiet shame you felt is immediately relieved."

A film about the conversations couples avoid

The Invite follows married couple Angela (Wilde) and Joe (Seth Rogen), whose relationship has settled into routine after years together. When they invite their neighbours, played by Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz, over for dinner, the evening takes an unexpected turn that forces everyone to confront uncomfortable truths about intimacy, desire and long-term relationships.

Rather than simply aiming for shock value, Wilde said the comedy explores emotions that many couples experience but often keep to themselves.

'People feel seen'

Edward Norton said audiences have responded because the film makes them feel understood rather than judged.

"People are almost tearful," he said. "They're like: 'I haven't had a good, adult laugh that made me feel seen in a long time.'"

He added that many people believe they are alone in experiencing difficulties in their relationships.

"Most people feel alone inside the dysfunction of their relationship – worried it's only the two of you having these problems. Universality is a relief. It lets you forgive yourself a lot."

More than just a comedy

Wilde said storytelling can often unlock emotions in ways that everyday conversations cannot.

"I'm a believer in the idea of using storytelling to experience emotions that no amount of therapy can unearth completely," she said.

During filming, she found herself delivering moments she had not planned, describing the experience as unexpectedly personal.

The project has become one of the most talked-about releases of the year following its Sundance Film Festival premiere. After a reported $12 million (£9 million) acquisition by A24, The Invite has gone on to earn widespread critical acclaim and strong box office success.

For Wilde, the response has confirmed that the film's honest approach to relationships is what audiences have been waiting for—not because it offers easy answers, but because it gives people permission to laugh at feelings they often keep hidden.