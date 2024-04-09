  • Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Ola to exit UK, New Zealand, Australia; to focus on India

The Softbank-backed company says it has decided to shut down its overseas ride-hailing business in the UK, Australia and New Zealand

In this photograph taken on September 12, 2019, an Ola cab driver picks up a passenger in Amritsar. (NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Ride-hailing services provider Ola has decided to shut down operations in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and will focus primarily on India, its promoter ANI Technologies said on Tuesday.

The Softbank-backed company said that it sees immense opportunity for expansion in India. “Our ride-hailing business is growing rapidly, and we remain profitable and segment leaders in India. The future of mobility is electric – not just in personal mobility, but also for the ride-hailing business and there is immense opportunity for expansion in India.”

We have reassessed our priorities and decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, an Ola Mobility spokesperson said.

Founded in 2010 by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola began operating in the international markets in 2018.

ANI Technologies has reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 7.72 billion in the fiscal 2023, according to a regulatory filing. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 15.22 billion in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 48 per cent to Rs 24.81 billion in FY23 from Rs 16.79 billion in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, ANI Technologies, which comprises a ride-hailing business, has reported a narrowing of losses to Rs 10.82 billion in FY23 compared with a loss of Rs 30.82 billion in FY22.

“We remain very excited and focused on our mission to serve one billion Indians. As a technology-first business, leading with innovation, we are confident to spearhead the country’s mobility ambitions and lead the next phase of growth in the industry at large,” the spokesperson said. (PTI)

Related Stories

UK
Zuber Issa to step down as EG Group CEO
Uncategorized
MakeMyTrip expands accessibility to over 150 countries
Tech
DeepMind cofounder to lead Microsoft’s London AI hub
Business
Pegatron to sell its India-based iPhone plant to Tata
Business
Delaporte resigns as Wipro CEO
INDIA
Chandrayaan success propels Ramesh Kunhikannan to billionaire status
Business
Pakistan seeks bids for majority stake in airline
Business
Asda posts flat growth, market share shrinks
News
British billionaire Joe Lewis avoids jail in insider trading case, fined £4 million
Business
India’s central bank holds interest rates
Business
Air India revamps loyalty programme
UK
Virgin Atlantic announces fifth direct flight to India

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW