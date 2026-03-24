Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Oil rebounds above $100 a barrel as US–Iran signals clash

Conflicting messages on talks trigger fresh volatility in global energy markets

Oil prices
Oil prices tumble as Trump signals Iran war may end soon
iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMar 24, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • Oil climbs back above £75 ($100) after sharp drop
  • US–Iran mixed signals unsettle global energy markets
  • Asian stocks steady after earlier sell-off

Oil prices are back above £75 ($100) a barrel, but the bigger story is how quickly things are swinging. The latest move comes after a sharp drop on March 24, followed by a rebound as mixed signals from the US and Iran left markets trying to read between the lines.

Brent crude rose about 4 per cent in Asian trading to £77.57 ($103.94) a barrel. Just a day earlier, prices had fallen more than 10 per cent after US President Donald Trump suggested there had been “productive” conversations with Tehran and delayed possible strikes on Iranian power plants.

That briefly calmed markets. But the mood didn’t last long. Iran pushed back, denying any talks had taken place and suggesting the claims were meant to influence market sentiment, as quoted in a news report.

Strait tensions keep oil on edge

At the centre of it all is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical shipping route that carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. Since the conflict escalated on February 28, the route has effectively been blocked, tightening global supply.

The back-and-forth between Washington and Tehran has only added to the uncertainty. Trump had earlier warned that Iranian energy infrastructure could be “obliterated” if the strait was not reopened within 48 hours, reportedly said in a news report. Iran responded by warning it could target key infrastructure across the region.

These developments pushed oil prices as high as around £84 ($113) a barrel before the temporary pullback.

Global energy markets have remained volatile ever since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, with prices reacting sharply to every new development.

Stocks steady, but risks remain

Despite the turbulence in oil, Asian stock markets showed signs of stabilising on March 25. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.6 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 2.2 per cent after heavy losses earlier in the week.

Many Asian economies depend heavily on energy supplies that pass through the strait, which helps explain the sharp reactions seen earlier.

Governments are already stepping in to limit the fallout. The US has temporarily eased sanctions on some Russian and Iranian oil shipments to help address shortages. China has also scaled back planned fuel price increases, reportedly aiming to reduce pressure on consumers as energy costs rise.

For now, markets appear to be reacting less to what is confirmed and more to what might happen next.

asian stocksglobal energy marketsusiran signalsoil prices above $100oil prices

Related News

Investing in Gold through ETFs & mutual funds: A complete guide
Business

Investing in Gold through ETFs & mutual funds: A complete guide

Nirav Modi
Business

Nirav Modi seeks to reopen UK extradition case over 'torture risk'

Shantanu-Narayen-adobe
Business

Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen to step down after 18 years

Boardroom-diversity-parker-review
Business

Boardroom diversity hits record high, Parker Review finds

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us