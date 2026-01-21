'O’Roméo' trailer shows Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri caught between love and violence

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights

  • Trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj’s o’romeo released on January 21, 2026
  • Shahid Kapoor plays a feared gangster opposite Triptii Dimri
  • Film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Tamannaah Bhatia

The trailer of O’Roméo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, dropped on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, offering a first look at Vishal Bhardwaj’s new mix of romance, crime and stylised action.

Directed by Bhardwaj, who has co-written the screenplay with Rohan Narula, the film also features Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

Love story in a brutal world

The trailer introduces an intense relationship between Shahid’s character ustara and Triptii’s Afsha. Their romance unfolds inside a violent underworld.

Ustara is shown as a dangerous gangster inspired by the life of Hussain Ustara, known for sudden, brutal outbursts. Afsha becomes both his emotional support and his weakness.

Farida Jalal plays Ustara’s grandmother, who warns him about his closeness to Afsha, suggesting that love could undo him.

cops, criminals, and confrontation

Nana Patekar appears as a tough police officer determined to hunt Ustara down. The trailer sets up a chase between law and crime, with violence on both sides.

The visuals lean into stylised action, sharp dialogue, and music that carries Bhardwaj’s familiar signature. The tone shifts between tenderness and brutality.

Shahid and Vishal reunite

O’Roméo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Their earlier films were known for dark themes and strong characters, and the trailer points in a similar direction.

With romance, gang rivalry, and a relentless police pursuit colliding, O’romeo places love at the heart of chaos.

More For You

