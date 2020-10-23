Nushrat Bharucha’s silent film Uff to hit theatres in January

By: Mohnish Singh







With more and more production houses commencing work on their new or incomplete projects, shooting activities in Bollywood have resumed in full swing after a complete shutdown of 3-4 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, several new projects have taken off the ground. Joining the growing list soon will be a silent film titled Uff. According to reports, the upcoming film features Nushrat Bharucha, Nora Fatehi, and Sohum Shah in principal roles.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal that Uff will be directed by well-known South Indian filmmaker G. Ashok, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming debut film in Bollywood Durgavati with talented actress Bhumi Pednekar.







“Director G. Ashok, who is busy with the post-production of his work, debut Hindi film Durgavati, has been brought on board to direct the film,” informs the source.

Reportedly, filmmaker Luv Ranjan will bankroll Uff under his production house, Luv Films. The movie is set to enter theatres in January 2021. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited though.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is presently waiting for the release of her next film Chhalaang. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the social black comedy also has Rajkummar Rao and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Chhalaang is set to premiere on 13th November on Amazon Prime Video.







Apart from Chhalaang, Bharucha will also be seen playing the lead role in Karma Media and Entertainment and T-Series Films’ joint production, Hurdang, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. The makers are yet to lock the official release date of the film.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











