‘Now is the time to shift gears’: Boris Johnson pledges £2bn for walking, cycling projects

BORIS JOHNSON has promised to spend £2 billion on walking and cycling projects in England, seeking to improve public health and capitalise on a shift away from cars during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Monday (27), the prime minister cited his own struggle with weight to urge Britons to get fitter as the government announced plans to ban TV and online adverts for junk food before 9pm.

Johnson had also recently said British people were fatter than most European counterparts apart from Malta and his government targeted “tackling the obesity time bomb”.

Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier. If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus – as well as taking pressure off the NHS. Our Better Health Strategy https://t.co/WdazXhuhRN pic.twitter.com/KZhW8p17FJ — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 27, 2020

The government wants to reduce pressure on the NHS, which will have to handle any uptick in coronavirus cases over the winter alongside the annual seasonal pressures of illnesses such as flu.

“From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face,” said Johnson.

“But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels.

“Now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel – so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling.”

Plans include building thousands of miles of protected bike routes, setting higher standards for cycling infrastructure, setting up 12 cycle-friendly “mini-Hollands”, creating at least one “zero-emission transport city centre”, and boosting access to electric bikes.

Reports said pilot schemes will also see GPs in areas with low health indices being asked to prescribe cycling as a wellness measure to patients.

A national e-bike programme will be created to improve access for those who are older, have to travel long distances or are less fit to take up cycling.

The first batch of repair vouchers to the value of £50, encouraging people to fix their old bicycles, is also set to be distributed starting on Tuesday.

As part of the plan, more cycle racks will spring up at stations, city centres and public buildings.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps termed the plan “revolutionary”.

“We’ve got a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a shift in attitudes for generations to come and get more people choosing to cycle or walk as part of their daily routine,” he said.

“No matter your age, how far you’re travelling, or your current confidence on a bike — there are plans to help and support you.

“By helping to fix your bike — or get an electrically powered one; by increasing storage space at stations, on trains and buses; and by introducing more ways to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe, we’re making it easier than ever to make active travel part of your daily life, and leading England to become a great cycling nation.”