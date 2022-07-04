Norwich doctor jailed for secretly filming women taking showers, having sex using a spy camera built into electric toothbrush

Vinesh Godhania’s offences continued for eight years till 2020 when he was arrested

Vinesh Godhania

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A disgraced doctor, undergoing imprisonment for voyeuristic offences including secretly filming women taking showers, having sex has been struck off the UK’s medical register.



Vinesh Godhania’s offences took place right from his college days in 2012 till he was arrested in 2020.



In addition to filming women on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, he downloaded his victims’ naked photos and intimate chats from their iCloud accounts.



The 33-year-old man from Norwich filmed his housemates, colleagues and even the mother of a child patient.



Some of his victims included those who used the bathrooms or toilets of the homes he lived in as well as a patient who was filmed inside Basildon Hospital.



He admitted to seven charges of voyeurism and eight charges of unauthorised access to computer material and West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates’ Court last year sentenced him to two years and eight months of imprisonment.



Put on the sex offenders’ register at St Alban’s Crown Court for 10 years, Godhania was removed from the medical register after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing on June 23, according to an LBC report.



Medical Practitioners Tribunal concluded that Dr Godhania’s sexual misconduct was particularly serious and impacted the privacy and dignity of patients, colleagues and members of the public.



“Dr Godhania’s offending behaviour engaged all three limbs of the overarching objective and amounted to a significant breach of principles set out in GMP”, its report said.



“The tribunal concluded that given the seriousness, sophistication, scale and nature of Dr Godhania’s actions, his behaviour was fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.”



A victim impact statement said patients go to medical professionals but the impact of such incidents lingers in the mind for a long time.



“When you go to a hospital you are very vulnerable, you naturally trust the professionals dealing with you and certainly do not expect this violation,” the statement said.



“I feel uncomfortable and unfortunately this incident will change my view of people in a position of trust and will stay with me for a long time”.