Northern Lights hunting in Rovaniemi: A night out with Beyond Arctic

Highlights

Best viewing window for the Northern Lights in Rovaniemi is February to early March



Beyond Arctic leads small-group tours focused on real-time tracking and low light pollution



Six viewing spots visited in one night with expert guidance



Tour includes warm gear checks, snacks, bonfire and next-day edited photos



A guided search for the Arctic sky

Visiting Rovaniemi is possible throughout the year, but those hoping to see the Northern Lights are best served by travelling between February and early March. Clear skies, strong solar activity and long winter nights create the most reliable conditions, though the extreme cold requires proper preparation. This is where operators such as Beyond Arctic make a noticeable difference.

At around 7 pm, we were collected from the town centre in a van and met our guide, Ryan, whose attention to detail shaped the entire evening. He made sure each of us had the correct boots before we set off, emphasising the importance of staying warm during hours spent outdoors. His preparations continued on the road, where he juggled between several forecasting apps to track cloud cover, weather patterns and aurora activity.

Seeing the Aurora Borealis clearly with the naked eye Aditya Solanki

Chasing clear skies

The search took us more than an hour outside Rovaniemi, where light pollution gives way to wide, open skies. It was here that the first colours appeared. What began as a soft green glow soon expanded into streaks of colour blending and shifting, with moments that looked almost rainbow-like. Seeing the Aurora Borealis clearly with the naked eye, rather than through a camera lens, felt extraordinary and unexpected.

Ryan had planned the night carefully. Between stops, there were snacks, a bonfire and enough supplies to keep the group comfortable for the long hours ahead. He guided us through forests and along quiet roads, sometimes the only interruption being the occasional passing car on the highway.

Six viewing sites in one night

In total, we visited six locations, each offering a slightly different view. From wide clearings to shadowed forest edges, the lights appeared in several shapes and intensities. Every stop felt as though we were experiencing a new version of the same spectacle. The consistency of sightings reinforced a simple truth: the success of a Northern Lights tour often depends on the skill and persistence of the guide.

Six viewing spots visited in one night with expert guidance Aditya Solanki

A night worth remembering

Ryan also took photographs throughout the night, capturing the aurora far better than our phones could. The edited images arrived the next day, a prompt reminder of how remarkable the experience had been.

After roughly five hours, we were dropped back at our accommodation, tired but thrilled. For anyone planning a Northern Lights trip to Finnish Lapland, Beyond Arctic is an operator worth considering. Their preparation, knowledge and determination significantly increase the chances of witnessing this extraordinary natural display.