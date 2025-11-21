Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Northern Lights hunting in Rovaniemi: A night out with Beyond Arctic

For anyone planning a Northern Lights trip to Finnish Lapland

Northern Lights hunting in Rovaniemi: A night out with Beyond Arctic

Northern Lights are best served by travelling between February and early March

Aditya Solanki
Aditya Solanki
By Aditya SolankiNov 21, 2025
Aditya Solanki
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Best viewing window for the Northern Lights in Rovaniemi is February to early March
  • Beyond Arctic leads small-group tours focused on real-time tracking and low light pollution
  • Six viewing spots visited in one night with expert guidance
  • Tour includes warm gear checks, snacks, bonfire and next-day edited photos

A guided search for the Arctic sky

Visiting Rovaniemi is possible throughout the year, but those hoping to see the Northern Lights are best served by travelling between February and early March. Clear skies, strong solar activity and long winter nights create the most reliable conditions, though the extreme cold requires proper preparation. This is where operators such as Beyond Arctic make a noticeable difference.

At around 7 pm, we were collected from the town centre in a van and met our guide, Ryan, whose attention to detail shaped the entire evening. He made sure each of us had the correct boots before we set off, emphasising the importance of staying warm during hours spent outdoors. His preparations continued on the road, where he juggled between several forecasting apps to track cloud cover, weather patterns and aurora activity.

Seeing the Aurora Borealis clearly with the naked eyeAditya Solanki

Chasing clear skies

The search took us more than an hour outside Rovaniemi, where light pollution gives way to wide, open skies. It was here that the first colours appeared. What began as a soft green glow soon expanded into streaks of colour blending and shifting, with moments that looked almost rainbow-like. Seeing the Aurora Borealis clearly with the naked eye, rather than through a camera lens, felt extraordinary and unexpected.

Ryan had planned the night carefully. Between stops, there were snacks, a bonfire and enough supplies to keep the group comfortable for the long hours ahead. He guided us through forests and along quiet roads, sometimes the only interruption being the occasional passing car on the highway.

Six viewing sites in one night

In total, we visited six locations, each offering a slightly different view. From wide clearings to shadowed forest edges, the lights appeared in several shapes and intensities. Every stop felt as though we were experiencing a new version of the same spectacle. The consistency of sightings reinforced a simple truth: the success of a Northern Lights tour often depends on the skill and persistence of the guide.

Six viewing spots visited in one night with expert guidanceAditya Solanki

A night worth remembering

Ryan also took photographs throughout the night, capturing the aurora far better than our phones could. The edited images arrived the next day, a prompt reminder of how remarkable the experience had been.

After roughly five hours, we were dropped back at our accommodation, tired but thrilled. For anyone planning a Northern Lights trip to Finnish Lapland, Beyond Arctic is an operator worth considering. Their preparation, knowledge and determination significantly increase the chances of witnessing this extraordinary natural display.

finlandrovanieminorthern lights

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills
Lifestyle

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills

Grace Wales Bonner
Lifestyle

Grace Wales Bonner becomes first Black woman to lead Hermès menswear and promises bold new vision for the iconic French brand

More For You

A festive journey through Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi

One of the most memorable moments of any visit is crossing the Arctic Circle

visitrovaniemi

A festive journey through Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi

Highlights

  • Visit to the official hometown of Santa Claus
  • Meeting Mrs Santa Claus in her atmospheric cottage
  • Traditional encounter with Santa Claus in his Arctic Circle office
  • Stop at Santa Claus Main Post Office
  • Time spent with Santa’s reindeer and other animals

Stepping into Finland’s Christmas capital

Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi is known worldwide as the official hometown of Santa Claus, and for many children and adults, it feels like stepping directly into a Christmas storybook. Unlike a traditional theme park, the village is open-air, free to enter and designed to offer festive experiences throughout the year. There is plenty to explore, with each corner offering something connected to Finland’s winter traditions and the world’s most famous Christmas figure.

One of the most memorable moments of any visit is crossing the Arctic Circle. A marked line runs through the village, and stepping over it is both symbolic and exciting. Visitors often pause for photographs as they cross into the Earth’s northernmost region, adding to the sense of adventure.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us