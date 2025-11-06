Northampton store loses licence after illegal tobacco and underage alcohol sale

Highlights

JBS Daily on Bradshaw Street had licence revoked on October 28.

Trading standards found 334 illegal vapes and 69 cigarette packets in July.

CCTV showed alcohol sold to 17-year-old without proper ID checks.

A convenience store in Northampton has had its premises licence revoked after police discovered illicit tobacco products and evidence of alcohol being sold to an underage customer.

West Northamptonshire Council's licensing panel unanimously decided to strip JBS Daily, located at 11 Bradshaw Street of its licence following a hearing on October 28. The review was initiated by Northamptonshire Police after serious breaches came to light.

In July 2025, trading standards officers conducting a routine inspection found 334 illegal vapes, 69 packets of cigarettes and six packets of hand rolling tobacco hidden in a rucksack under the counter and a box at the back of the store. Staff members told officers that money from illicit tobacco sales was not put through the till.

A second incident on September 22 involved the sale of alcohol to a 17-year-old girl, police discovered this when they attended the shop for an unrelated matter and learned that a frequent missing child had purchased alcohol from the premises.

CCTV footage showing the teenage girls being "clearly served a bottle of Magnum (alcohol)" was presented to councillors during a private session.

Control issues cited

The store's supervisor, Bibin Jacob told the hearing that a former employee had brought the illegal tobacco onto the premises without his knowledge and had since been dismissed.

Speaking about the underage sale, Jacob said "The two of the girls who attended and bought the Magnum had previously showed ID to the staff."

He outlined several measures implemented after the incidents, including direct approval requirements for tobacco and vape purchases, additional cameras, warning posters about fraudulent IDs, and mandatory Challenge 25 training for staff.

However, the panel found that Jacob, who also holds a personal licence, had "lost all control over activities at the premises" and failed to uphold licensing objectives regarding crime prevention and child protection.

The premises licence holder, JBS UK Trading Ltd, can appeal against the decision.

Local Democracy Reporting Service