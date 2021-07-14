Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792

Business

Nordstrom to buy stake in UK online retailer Asos

(Photo: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

AMERICAN luxury store chain Nordstrom announced to buy a minority stake in the British online fashion retailer Asos unit that owns Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT, The New York Times reported.

Asos acquired the unit out of bankruptcy earlier this year. It bought brands including Topshop for roughly £265 million.

Nordstrom will also start a partnership with Asos to bring the British retailer’s brands into department stores.

The announcement has come at a time, when national chains, especially department stores, scramble to attract a generation of shoppers.

The deal is important as Nordstrom has been trying to shed its association with other mall-based department stores and recover after a tough year. It has also been working to better link its digital operations with its physical stores.

The company’s sales fell 32 per cent to $10.4 billion (£7.5bn) in the year ending January 30, compared with the previous year.

“There’s a big opportunity for us to be more meaningful to 20-something customers and to young customers,” Peter Nordstrom, the president of the namesake chain and its chief brand officer, told the newspaper.

“Particularly with the pandemic, what we thought was going to happen with the online business over time ended up happening very quickly because stores were shut down,” Nordstrom said.

Meanwhile, Asos never had a physical store presence.

The company that targets customers in their 20s is based in England, but North America accounts for about 13 per cent of its global sales, according to Nick Beighton, the chief executive of Asos.

The brand plans to stay focused on that specific age group. “We don’t want to grow old with our customers,” Beighton said.

“We’re not great at running stores; we’re great at innovating through digital and creating amazing brands and products,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Covid-19 rights rollback hits garment sector workers
Business
Big Four dominates UK’s top firms audit
UK
Top UK companies unlikely to achieve gender parity in the next 15 years: report
INDIA
UK minister lauds British apple exports to India for first time in 50 years
Business
India’s start-up Zomato launches £870 million IPO
Business
Despite challenges Boohoo boss remains on track to grow brand
Business
Adani Group’s market cap tops £72 billion in current fiscal
Business
UK banks to play key role as Covid support schemes unwind
Business
Flipkart raises £2.6 billion in latest funding
Business
Corporate funding in global solar sector rises three-folds, report says
Business
PrimaryBid app opens opportunities for ordinary investors
UK
Indian bidder drops out of race to run National Lottery
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
GBBO winner Nadiya says ‘life would have been so much…
Nordstrom to buy stake in UK online retailer Asos
More than 1,200 experts slam Johnson government ahead of Freedom…
Covid-19 rights rollback hits garment sector workers
For sale: Peafowls and deer at Bangladesh zoo
The top 10 performances – Priyanka Chopra Jonas