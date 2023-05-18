Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Norah Jones announces a new London show

Jones took to her Twitter handle and dropped more details.

Norah Jones (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Grammy Award-winning singer Norah Jones has announced a new London show. The singer-songwriter and pianist, who is known for her soulful voice and unique blend of jazz, pop, and country music, will headline EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall on November 16, following an opening set from Emily Elbert. Tickets for the same go on general sale at 10 am on May 18.

Jones took to her Twitter handle and dropped more details. She wrote, “Excited to be adding a second London show! Join us at Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 16 November with support from @emilyelbert. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 18 May. https://NorahJones.lnk.to/London

As per reports, the performance will follow Jones’ previously confirmed summer European dates, and a run of UK and Ireland concerts in the autumn at the Palladium in London’s famous West End.

Meanwhile, Jones is also gearing up to launch a deluxe edition of her fifth studio album, Little Broken Hearts. On June 2, Blue Note will release the expanded 31-track edition of Little Broken Hearts curated by Jones and Eli Wolf.

Talking about the same, the singer recently said, “Ten years later, these are still some of my favorite songs in my catalogue to play live, no matter the instrumentation or arrangement, they just feel special. And the way this album sounds makes my ears so happy. I’m incredibly thankful to Danger Mouse for letting me explore with him and opening up my world to a new way of doing things that continues to inspire and influence me.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Charli XCX to make acting debut; more deets inside
Entertainment
Teaser for Kartik-Kiara starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha out
TELEVISION
Confirmed: Meera Syal to play Verin in The Wheel of Time 2
Entertainment
Richa Chadha to star in Indo-UK production Aaina 
TOP LISTS
From The Night Manager to Criminal Justice, 5 Indian adaptations of successful British TV shows
Entertainment
Jitendra Sharma: Dawn of the Ted
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Mrunal oozes glamour in black ensemble
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: After debuting in lehenga, Sara rocks black outfit
Entertainment
The Kerala Story makers announce initiative to rehabilitate religious conversion victims
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Union Minister feels proud to represent Indian culture on red carpet
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Sara nails her debut appearance in lehenga
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Union Minister wears Veshti, shirt with Tricolour on red carpet
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW