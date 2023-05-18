Norah Jones announces a new London show

Norah Jones (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Grammy Award-winning singer Norah Jones has announced a new London show. The singer-songwriter and pianist, who is known for her soulful voice and unique blend of jazz, pop, and country music, will headline EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall on November 16, following an opening set from Emily Elbert. Tickets for the same go on general sale at 10 am on May 18.

Jones took to her Twitter handle and dropped more details. She wrote, “Excited to be adding a second London show! Join us at Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 16 November with support from @emilyelbert. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 18 May. https://NorahJones.lnk.to/London

As per reports, the performance will follow Jones’ previously confirmed summer European dates, and a run of UK and Ireland concerts in the autumn at the Palladium in London’s famous West End.

Meanwhile, Jones is also gearing up to launch a deluxe edition of her fifth studio album, Little Broken Hearts. On June 2, Blue Note will release the expanded 31-track edition of Little Broken Hearts curated by Jones and Eli Wolf.

Talking about the same, the singer recently said, “Ten years later, these are still some of my favorite songs in my catalogue to play live, no matter the instrumentation or arrangement, they just feel special. And the way this album sounds makes my ears so happy. I’m incredibly thankful to Danger Mouse for letting me explore with him and opening up my world to a new way of doing things that continues to inspire and influence me.”

