Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

Higher non-Covid deaths found in diabetics, women, young affected more: Study

The research findings pointed to the importance of ensuring that all people with diabetes, especially those from the less advantaged groups, had consistent access to diabetes medication and care

 

Representative Image: iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

New research published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal has revealed an increase in non-Covid-related deaths among individuals with diabetes, attributed to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The global review of studies comparing pre-pandemic and during-pandemic data found that the complication of sight loss in people with diabetes also increased.

The negative impacts were most pronounced for women, younger people, and racial and ethnic minority groups, it found.

The team of researchers, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), looked at 138 studies – North America (39), Western Europe (39), Asia (17) and others from Eastern Europe, South America, Egypt, Australia, and multiple regions – to examine the impacts of pandemic-related disruptions on the vulnerable diabetic population.

The research findings pointed to the importance of ensuring that all people with diabetes, especially those from the less advantaged groups, had consistent access to diabetes medication and care, the researchers said.

“We set out to answer the question, are you more at risk of dying from Covid and having serious disease if you have diabetes? And the data were clear – yes, you are,” said co-lead author Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, an assistant professor of health policy and promotion in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst, US.

Along with an increase in deaths, the researchers found a “startling” increase in diabetes-related admissions to paediatric ICUs, as well as a rise in cases of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) among children and adolescents.

DKA is a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes, characterised by vomiting, abdominal pain, taking deep gasps while breathing and increased urination.

The data on paediatric ICU admissions and DKA was probably the most striking thing coming out of the review, according to Hartmann-Boyce.

“It was very consistent across countries, and a paediatric ICU admission is a major event for kids and their families,” she said.

The researchers pointed out that there were more new cases of Type 1 diabetes than expected, and that children freshly diagnosed with this type were much sicker during pandemic than during non-pandemic periods.

Type 1 diabetes, much less common than Type 2 diabetes, is an autoimmune disease usually diagnosed in childhood but can occur at any age. It is often detected at routine primary care visits.

Regardless of the type of diabetes a person has, the disease requires self-management with diet, physical activity, and consistent routines.

People with Type 1 diabetes also require insulin to manage their blood sugar, the researchers said.

Finding clear evidence that diabetes was a risk factor for death from Covid, the team then looked at the pandemic’s indirect impacts on diabetes management such as reduced access to healthcare.

“We know that not getting your eyes screened regularly if you have diabetes is a problem and leads to more sight loss,” said Hartmann-Boyce.

“And we saw diabetes-related mortality and all-cause mortality increasing in England during the first wave that wasn’t attributed to Covid but was probably related to reduced access to health care and reduced health care utilisation.”

She said she would like to update the review over the next decade, when more indirect pandemic impacts might become evident, as when blood sugars run high, there can be impacts that might not be seen for five or ten years down the line.

“One would hope that the people who do pandemic planning would take this information into account when thinking about the messaging and the care provided to people living with diabetes, should we have another pandemic,” said Hartmann-Boyce.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEALTH
Measles outbreak concern after falling vaccine rates
HEALTH
Children born preterm at increased risk of mental disorders: Study
HEALTH
Breakthrough gene therapy enables deaf boy to hear
HEALTH
How a person describes their job can reveal dementia risk in old age
HEALTH
UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity
HEALTH
Covid vaccination rates ‘plummeting’
HEALTH
UK sees surge in maternal deaths, Asians doubly at risk
HEALTH
Weather impacts child’s blood pressure
HEALTH
Surgeon advises patient to eat more to qualify for weight loss surgery
HEALTH
Covid infection rates almost double among ethnic minorities in West Midlands town
HEALTH
Concern over higher risk of sepsis among south Asians
HEALTH
Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW