Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

No viable settlements to the disputes have been created, strike action will go ahead: UK rail union

The strike will cripple services for most of the week

People queue for at a Taxi rank outside of Liverpool Street station in London on March 1, 2022, during a day of strike action on Transport for London’s (TfL) London Underground tube service. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITONS will face widespread disruption across the railway network next week after a trade union said on Saturday (18) talks had failed to avert plans for more than 50,000 workers to strike in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said the walk outs on June 21, 23 and 25, which it has billed as the biggest industrial action in the rail sector in more than 30 years, would go ahead.

“Despite the best efforts of our negotiators, no viable settlements to the disputes have been created,” the RMT said in a statement on Twitter.

“So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place, we are confirming that the strike action … will go ahead.”

Train operators have said they plan to run severely reduced timetables, with significant disruption also expected on the days in between the strikes. They have warned passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Crackdown on parents going on holiday during term time; ‘all be fined’ under new measures
News
Matching salaries to inflation risks causing price hike: Treasury chief secretary shot down prospects of…
News
‘Asylum seekers can’t just vanish’: Boris Johnson supports Home Office plan to electronically tag refugees
INDIA
Whenever I visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands, wipe my face…
News
Offered president Zelenskiy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of…
News
Female teacher who is sacked for letting 15-year-old pupils pose topless says ‘I am a…
News
Priti Patel approves Julian Assange extradition to US over espionage charges
News
English universities’ reliance on overseas students fees leaves them at financial risk: Report
HEADLINE STORY
TV anchor once, Afghan journalist now selling food on street under Taliban regime;…
News
Open University training course says white ‘superiority’ is ‘embedded’ in English language
News
4.3 million Brits have ‘hacked’ their neighbour’s WiFi, mostly by password guessing
News
Married doctor jailed for raping woman after luring her on dating app
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Crackdown on parents going on holiday during term time; ‘all…
‘I couldn’t be party to potential law-breaking’ – Boris Johnson’s…
‘I have to admit I feel really moved by it…
Matching salaries to inflation risks causing price hike: Treasury chief…
‘Asylum seekers can’t just vanish’: Boris Johnson supports Home Office…
Ms Marvel dances to Kajol’s iconic song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein,’…