Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

CRICKET

No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL playoffs berth

Stephen Fleming (Photo by Marty Melville/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach the Indian Premier League playoffs on Thursday with their ninth win from 11 matches but head coach Stephen Fleming said the team will not take their foot off the pedal.

Three-time winners Chennai, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 2020 and finished second from bottom in the eight-team Twenty20 tournament.

But Chennai’s core of ageing players have turned around their fortunes superbly this year and on Thursday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets with Dhoni finishing off the game in Sharjah with a trademark six in the final over.

With three more league games remaining, Chennai will aim to go on and seal a top-two finish that would give them two shots at qualifying for the Oct. 15 final in Dubai.

“I’m not big on momentum,” former New Zealand captain Fleming told reporters. “Momentum can go just as quick as you have it. We don’t really talk about that.

“What we probably have been afforded is the opportunity to manage workloads a bit better. We are afforded that luxury now but we won’t be too experimental.”

As India grappled with a COVID-19 surge, the league was suspended near its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases. The remainder of the season was then shifted to the United Arab Emirates and restarted last month.

Chennai have won all four matches they have played in the UAE so far.

“I think I mentioned at the time we were really proud of the way we finished (in 2020). We won the last four games in a row and started to get a little bit of rhythm together,” said Fleming.

“In the first half of the tournament a number of things went wrong and our form and confidence was really low. But the way we finished was really encouraging and that actually gave us the first look at what we could be.

“So we took more confidence out of that than maybe what others did.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Sports
We have got rewards because we have been fearless: Kohli
HEADLINE STORY
IPL’s Delhi back Ashwin after Warne’s ‘disgraceful’ jibe
Sports
No family, no Ashes tour for England’s Buttler
Sports
Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery
CRICKET
England cricketers would tour Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Sports
Moeen Ali: “I hope I’ve inspired the next generation of British Asian cricketers”
Sports
Inzamam-ul-Haq recovering from surgery after suffering heart attack
HEADLINE STORY
Moeen a huge loss to England Test side, says skipper Root
HEADLINE STORY
Australia’s Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL…
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew