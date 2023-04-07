Website Logo
  • Friday, April 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

‘No clear evidence of Islamophobia’ in Nusrat Ghani’s 2020 sacking

Nusrat Ghani (Picture: Department for BEIS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN ETHICS adviser to prime minister Rishi Sunak has said he found no clear evidence of Islamophobia to back up allegations by MP Nusrat Ghani that she was sacked from her ministerial job in 2020 partly because of her Muslim faith.

Ghani, 50, who has now been reinstated in the government, said last year that she had been told by a whip – an enforcer of parliamentary discipline – that her Muslim faith was making her colleagues uncomfortable and was a factor in her sacking as junior transport minister in February 2020.

Then prime minister Boris Johnson ordered an inquiry into the allegations in January 2022.

Announcing the inquiry’s findings, Laurie Magnus, Sunak’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, said Ghani’s concerns were “very serious”, but that he was unable to determine what exactly transpired in meetings between her and the government’s then chief whip Mark Spencer.

He said he had received conflicting evidence from each of them and that there was no evidence to suggest that negative comments about Ghani’s faith were made, but also that it was not possible to conclude they were not.

“In the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action,” Sunak wrote in a reply to Magnus.

The Conservative Party has previously faced accusations of Islamophobia, and a report in 2021 criticised it over how it dealt with complaints of discrimination against Muslims.

Ghani said Magnus’s report showed her evidence had been consistent, and there was no criticism expressed about her version of the events.

“We all serve at the Prime Minister’s choosing and there is no shame in a political career ending,” Ghani said in response to the report. “But to be told your faith and identity is the reason for it cannot be acceptable in any way.”

Spencer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both he and Ghani are currently ministers in Sunak’s government.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
UK government, companies pause engagement with business lobby CBI
INDIA
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
News
Optician convicted of pushing his wife to death at Arthur’s Seat
News
Braverman’s comments against British-Pakistani men ‘racist’: Pakistan
News
A third of UK overseas aid spent internally to support refugees
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Stop putting Asians in danger
News
UK to house 500 asylum seekers in barge on southern coast
News
Met Police steps up crackdown on rogue officers
News
Donald Trump’s indictment makes 2024 Presidential race uniquely volatile
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Tata is not in this business to be second, says Air India…
News
Oxford college accused of ‘cancelling’ St George’s Day fete for Eid dinner
HEADLINE STORY
Gender pay gap widens in HSBC, Goldman Sachs in UK
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW