Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

NMC Health censured for misleading market

The hospital operator, founded by BR Shetty, went into administration in 2020 after the revelation of financial discrepancies

BR Shetty (Courtesy: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured the hospital operator NMC Health for misleading the market by understating its debt.

However, the watchdog stopped short of imposing a financial penalty on the collapsed firm, saying no funds were anticipated to remain after creditors had been paid.

The UAE-based firm, founded by Indian-born businessman Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2017 and became part of the FTSE100 index, enjoying a market capitalisation of £8.6 billion at its peak. The UK’s Aspen Healthcare was part of the company which operated in 19 countries.

NMC, however, plunged into turmoil after the American short-seller Muddy Waters flagged accounting and governance issues in the company. It ultimately went into administration in 2020 after the revelation of financial discrepancies.

According to the findings of the FCA’s three-year investigation published on Friday (17), NMC had been operating “dual sets of accounting records”. The financial statements disclosed publicly misled investors by understating its debts by $4 billion (£3.19 bn).

Material the FCA secured by working with law enforcement agencies abroad during the investigation “made clear that the picture it presented to the market was inaccurate”.

“As it is anticipated that no funds will remain after creditor claims have been met, the FCA has imposed a censure rather than a financial penalty which would reduce the funds available to creditors,” the regulator said.

Its joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, Steve Smart, said in a statement that the concealment of NMC’s debt position and subsequent collapse “has left creditors including investors out of pocket.”

“While the administrator has sought to recover any value and distribute to creditors, the FCA has sought, through the public censure, to explain how and why investors were misled to ensure that lessons are learnt.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India’s October gold imports surge to 31-month high amid festive demand
Business
India-bound pigeon peas stranded in Mozambique fueling inflation worries
UK
Hunt tightens unemployment benefit access to ‘tackle inactivity’
UK
Bestway Foundation donates £100,000 to charity
Business
Russia to supply IglaS missiles to India
UK
Asda settles £300m debt
UK
Sunak says pledge fulfilled as inflation slows sharply
INDIA
India’s Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75
INDIA
Tesla to double Indian imports, confirms minister
UK
Issa brothers to buy Tesla charging units
UK
BT tech chief’s horse-car analogy stirs AI job debate
Business
World Bank offers prop for Sri Lanka’s stressed banks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW