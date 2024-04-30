Nish Kumar says he wants to play next James Bond

When asked about his favorite non-comedy here, he said, “I’m unsettlingly obsessed with Bob Dylan and André 3000 from Outkast.”

Nish Kumar (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nish Kumar, known as the host of the satirical comedy The Mash Report, has said that he would like to play James Bond in an “elaborate prank”.

Talking with The Guardian, the comedian said that he thinks “it would be very cool” to be named as the iconic secret agent.

“It would be very cool if I was named the next James Bond because the collective meltdown it would inspire in a section of the British press would be so profoundly hilarious that I almost think Barbara Broccoli should do it as a prank,” the comedian told the publication.

He added, “They have made enough money from the franchise, why not make the next casting of James Bond an elaborate prank?”

Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021 with No Time To Die, several actors have been reportedly approached to play the next Bond.

Some media outlets reported in March that Tenet star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role by production studio EON Productions, who were awaiting his response. Taylor-Johnson has neither confirmed nor denied the rumour.

Kumar threw a jokey remark at Acaster in his response, adding, “I think it’s a longer journey obviously to imagine me as a spy than it is to Acaster as a Ghostbuster because, let’s face it, the guy is a fucking nerd.”

Kumar also opened up about some of the best and worst advice he has received in his career.

He revealed how he was “once given some pretty horrendous advice by a comedy agent,” sharing, “They told me I should do a broad, racist Indian accent in an audition. I would hope things have moved on for younger acts from ethnic minority backgrounds but it was truly awful advice.”

Talking about the best advice, he cited a lyric in the Outkast track, Rosa Parks, “You’re only as funky as your last cut.” Kumar interpreted it as “a cooler way of saying you’re only as good as your last gig.”

