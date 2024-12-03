Nisa retailers bring warmth to Warrington’s freezing streets

By: Pooja Shrivastava

NISA retailers and the local community came together to serve hot meals to vulnerable individuals in Warrington, exemplifying the spirit of Langar—a centuries-old Sikh tradition symbolising equality, humility, and service.

The event, held at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, saw independent retailers Mike Sohal from Dallam Stores, Kuldeep Dhillon BEM, and Balbir Kaur BEM of Locking Stumps take the lead in preparing meals in the Gurdwara’s impressive kitchen.

They were joined by representatives from Nisa, including Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Nisa’s Head of Retail, alongside Charlotte Nichols MP for Warrington North and her team.

Despite the wet and freezing conditions in Warrington town centre, the warmth of service and community connection radiated through the initiative.

Mike Sohal reflected on the experience, saying: “In the Sikh faith, we hold the belief that food is a fundamental need for all of humanity—a sacred gift that connects us as equals, regardless of caste, creed, or background.

“Sharing a meal through langar is not just about nourishment; it’s an act of love and humility that reflects the oneness of humanity. This kind of kindness has the power to eradicate hate, as it breaks barriers and reminds us of our shared humanity.“

“It’s a step toward a better, more compassionate world, where understanding and care take the place of division and prejudice. Through this selfless service, we embody the values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.”

Langar, rooted in Sikhism, transcends religious boundaries and welcomes people from all walks of life to come together, share meals, and build connections.

For centuries, this tradition has broken down barriers of caste, religion, and status, and today, it serves as a powerful tool for fostering unity and combating social challenges such as hate and division.

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, emphasised the importance of supporting such community initiatives: “Seeing our retailers come together with local volunteers to prepare and serve Langar is truly inspiring. It’s a testament to the power of seva, or selfless service, to nourish not only bodies but also souls.

“At Nisa, we’re incredibly proud to support retailers like Mike, Kuldeep, and Balbir, who consistently demonstrate the value of giving back to their communities.”

The event also highlighted the collaborative spirit of Warrington’s local community. Volunteers from diverse backgrounds joined forces to prepare and serve meals, demonstrating how shared efforts can address pressing social challenges, including food insecurity and social isolation.

As the aroma of freshly prepared meals filled the town centre, the event became a beacon of hope and unity. Beyond the food, it was an opportunity for people to connect, share stories, and find solace in each other’s company.

Kuldeep Dhillon summed up the event, “Langar teaches us timeless values that resonate strongly today. In a world often divided, initiatives like this remind us of the importance of compassion and community.”

The day was a resounding success, with many volunteers and participants already looking forward to future events. Nisa and its community-focused retailers remain committed to fostering inclusivity and unity through initiatives like Langar.