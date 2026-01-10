Nina Dobrev revives a 1997 Hervé Léger look at Golden Globes nominees night

Highlights

Nina Dobrev steps out in vintage Hervé Léger from the autumn/winter 1997 couture collection



The black-and-white gown features a dramatic drop waist and gemstone detailing



The appearance continues the early 2026 run of high-profile archival fashion moments



A strong start to 2026’s vintage fashion run

Celebrities and stylists have been leaning heavily into archival fashion, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. In 2025, standout moments included Cynthia Erivo in a silver 1997 Givenchy dress at the SAG Awards and Tyla wearing a 1993 Chanel top as a minidress at the VMAs. Just a week into 2026, Nina Dobrev has added her own entry to that growing list.

Golden Globes nominees night in West Hollywood

On Thursday evening, Spotify and The Hollywood Reporter hosted a Nominees Night party in West Hollywood ahead of the Golden Globes. Dobrev was among the guests and drew attention on the red carpet in a black-and-white look from the Hervé Léger autumn/winter 1997 couture collection.

Spotify and The Hollywood Reporter hosted a Nominees Night party in West Hollywood Getty Images

The gown originally debuted in Paris during the brand’s 1997 couture show and is remembered for its bold structure and contrast.

A drop waist with couture detail

The off-the-shoulder dress was divided into two clear sections by a sparkling drop waist. The bodice was made from white lace embroidered with black floral motifs, layered under smoky, transparent tulle. Thick bands along the seams and neckline were decorated with onyx gemstones, adding weight and shine to the upper half.

Below the drop waist, the dress became a jet-black pencil skirt that fell to Dobrev’s ankles. She matched the dark finish with black leather pumps by Stuart Weitzman.

She added only silver diamond drop earrings and a diamond ring Getty Images

Minimal styling, runway-inspired

Like the model who first wore the look on the 1997 runway, Dobrev left her neckline bare. She added only silver diamond drop earrings and a diamond ring. Her hair was worn loose in soft waves, paired with a nude lip and barely-there brows, echoing the “invisible eyebrow” trend.

Dobrev is next set to appear in the upcoming action thriller Bear Country, but for now her vintage couture moment has set an early benchmark for red carpet style in 2026.

With the Golden Globes ceremony approaching, more archival looks are likely to follow when stars step onto the main red carpet this Sunday.