Nikhil Dwivedi announces his next 1971 based on Indo-Pakistan war

By: Mohnish Singh







Actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced his next film 1971 yesterday on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. He will bankroll the high-profile project under his production house, Saffron Broadcast & Media.

As the title aptly suggests, the forthcoming film will revolve around the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh. Dwivedi and his team aim to present the facts as realistically as possible in the movie, which will focus on two very important and powerful faces of that period, the then Prime Minister of Indira Gandhi and the Chief of Army Staff Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about the film, Nikhil Dwivedi said in a statement, “1971 will show both of them worked in complete sync to lead India to one of the most emphatic victories in a post-modern world. It was as much as a political and diplomatic war as much as it was fought by the armed forces.”







He went on to add, “We plan to show the event as it is, right from a historian’s textbook to celluloid. My attempt would be to make it as real and authentic as possible, without any jingoism. We want to design it as per international standards.”

The makers are presently busy finalising the primary cast for 1971. The project will start rolling as soon as the lead cast is locked. There is no update on who will direct the ambitious film.

Saffron Broadcast & Media, spearheaded by Nikhil Dwivedi, has previously produced such blockbuster films as Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Both films starred some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry.







Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





