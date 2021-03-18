Nikhat Zareen stuns world champion Paltceva Ekaterina in Istanbul

INDIA’S Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to storm into the women’s 51kg quarterfinals of the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul.







She out-punched the Russian boxer and won the bout 5-0, and in the next round will be up against two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan.

In other matches involving Indians, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also progressed to the quarterfinals after wins in their respective categories.

However, the campaign ended for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) after the boxers lost their preliminary round bouts.











