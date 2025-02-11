Skip to content
NIFFA 2025 to open with ‘Superboys of Malegaon,’ biggest line-up yet

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 11, 2025
The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) is gearing up for its most ambitious edition yet, bringing over 40 Indian films to Australian audiences. In collaboration with Dendy, the festival will showcase three world premieres and 36 Australian premieres, featuring a diverse mix of films across multiple Indian languages, including some never seen before in Australian theatres.

Reema Kagti’s much-anticipated Superboys of Malegaon will open the festival on February 13, 2025, with a grand red-carpet gala in Sydney. The film, which previously screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, will travel across major cities, including Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Melbourne, before a nationwide release by Forum Films.

Adding to the festival’s highlights, acclaimed actress-turned-director Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Rome Roam Mein will be the closing night film. Other key screenings include Anuj Gulati’s indie feature Wingman, Goutam Ghose’s Indo-Italian docu-drama Parikrama, and world premieres of documentaries such as What If I Tell You by Teenaa Kaur and Maa Oori Ramayanam by Badrappa Gajula.

Festival Director Anupam Sharma mentioned NIFFA’s mission to break away from Bollywood stereotypes and present a diverse selection of critically acclaimed films. “The real stars of this festival are the films themselves,” he stated, highlighting the focus on unique storytelling rather than mainstream commercial cinema.

The festival has received strong support from Indian diplomatic missions, including the Indian High Commission in Canberra and Consulates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. Thanks to backing from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), audiences will also get a chance to experience retrospectives and rare cinematic gems.

Pritesh Raniga of Forum Films expressed excitement about bringing Superboys of Malegaon to Australian audiences, calling it a “remarkable film with a universal appeal.” Festival Co-Director Peter Castaldi praised the high-quality submissions, attributing the festival’s success to its strong nomination council and Sharma’s longstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

With a powerhouse line-up and red-carpet galas across Australia, NIFFA 2025 is set to be a game-changer, bringing the finest Indian cinema to the heart of mainstream Australian audiences.

