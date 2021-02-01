Nidhhi Agerwal to romance Pawan Kalyan in untitled period drama

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has been finalised to play the female lead in filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi’s next directorial. The untitled project stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan as the male lead.

Set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the period drama recently resumed production in Hyderabad and as per sources, Agerwal has been taking part in the ongoing shoot for the past 10 days now.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to its knees in March 2020, Pawan Kalyan had reportedly shot for the yet-to-be-titled project for around 15 days at a specially erected set in Hyderabad. The team has resumed production again and the shoot is going on at a brisk pace.







According to reports, AM Ratnam is bankrolling the high-profile period drama under his production house Mega Surya Production. Well-known music composer MM Keeravani has come onboard to score music for the film, while celebrated cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS cranks the camera.

Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues and Ram-Laxman is attached to the project to choreograph the action sequences. We hear that VFX supervisor Ben Lock, who is known for his great graphic work in such Hollywood biggies as Aquaman (2018), Warcraft (2016), and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), has been signed on to take care of the VFX work.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her acting debut with Bollywood film Munna Michael (2017) opposite Tiger Shroff, had two Tamil releases this Pongal – Eeswaran and Bhoomi. Both films managed to garner positive response from critics and cinemagoers alike.







In addition to her untitled film opposite Pawan Kalyan, the actress also has Sriram Aditya’s next directorial on her platter. The romantic entertainer stars superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla as the male lead.

