Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Nick reveals Priyanka taught him ‘inspiring facets of Hinduism’

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 after knowing each other for two years and welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a recent interview, popstar Nick Jonas opened up about his interfaith marriage to actress Priyanka Chopra and how she taught him ‘inspiring facets of Hinduism’. The 30-year-old also said that he would be raising his daughter Malti Marie Jonas with both, the Hindu and Biblical principles.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 after knowing each other for two years and welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in 2022.

“I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of Biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith,” Nick said during his latest appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Sharing his experience of being a father, Nick had earlier told Variety, “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for (Malti Marie) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

When Malti was born, the couple shared a joint statement on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)”.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu onboard Indo-UK film Lioness
Entertainment
Wanted to explore sexual repression through Agra: Kanu Behl on his Cannes-bound film
Entertainment
The Kerala Story raises £20 million in India
TELEVISION
‘Falling in love with Kashmir again’: Saumya Tandon
FILM
SS Rajamouli mourns demise of RRR actor Ray Stevenson
Entertainment
From Roja to Raazi, five must-watch films shot in Jammu & Kashmir
FILM
Ram Charan: Kashmir coolest place to shoot in India
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling joins picket line to support striking writers in Hollywood
TELEVISION
Angad Bedi to headline legal drama series A Legal Affair
Entertainment
Vikram reacts to Anurag’s claims of never responding to Kennedy casting
TELEVISION
Kajol’s The Good Wife adaptation has different layering: Suparn S Varma
Entertainment
Anurag reveals Vikram didn’t respond to his offer of starring in Kennedy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW