Nia Sharma opens up about her sudden exit from Naagin 4

According to reports, Colors has decided to end their popular show Naagin 4. While the previous three seasons of the supernatural revenge drama did exceptionally well on TRP charts, the current season failed to live up to the high expectations of the audience. The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown hit its TRPs further.

Buzz has it that content czarina Ekta Kapoor is planning to launch Naagin 5 at the place of Naagin 4. The new season is expected to hit the tube right after the lockdown is lifted and shooting activities are resumed.

Rumours had been doing the rounds lately that Nia Sharma, who plays the female lead on Naagin 4, was not considered for Naagin 5 because of her high fees. However, the actress has come forward to clarify that her remuneration has nothing to do with her not being considered for the next season.

Talking to a publication, Nia said, “It did not end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed me about the decision a few days back. Honestly speaking, I cannot complain because the television industry is badly affected and we do not know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

She went on to add, “It is true that my work comes at a certain price, but that is not why I am out of the show. If that had been the case, they would not have cast me in the first place. I accept that I was treated well and my exit from the show will hurt me the most. It will cost me a lot of money. But I also believe that the money which did not come to you, was never yours. But that is not why I was out of the show. If I was expensive, they would not have cast me in the first place. Lockdown is the reason why this decision was taken. And, looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future.”