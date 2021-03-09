NHS starts texting people to book for Covid jab

ALMOST 400,000 people aged 55 and over and 40,000 unpaid carers will be the first to get a text alert as the NHS on Tuesday (9) started texting people to book a slot for Covid jab.







The messages will include a web link for those eligible to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than 300 large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across England and a reminder will be sent after 2-3 weeks, the NHS said.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: “The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, continues to go from strength to strength and we are now building on that momentum by trialling a quick and easy service that will hopefully make it more convenient for people to book their life saving jab.

“I had my vaccine this week – it was simple, quick and painless – and I would encourage others who have not yet taken up the offer to come forward and receive the jab.”







According to the NHS, more than 1.7 million people aged 56 and over were invited to book their vaccine. Almost nine out of 10 people aged 65 and over already taking up the offer of their first dose.

The text message will be sent using the Government’s secure Notify service and will show as being sent from ‘NHSvaccine’.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS medical director for primary care, said: “We know that some people are rightly worried about scams going around, but if the message comes from ‘NHSvaccine’ and links to the NHS.uk website you can be sure that it’s the right invite.







“For any messages you might get about the vaccine, always remember that the NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details, your PIN or banking password.

“The NHS will also never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine, or ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.”

Vaccinations are now being administered at more than 1,600 sites across the country, including mosques, museums and rugby grounds, a statement said.







Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are being asked not to turn up early to avoid creating queues, NHS said.





