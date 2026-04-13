NHS ranks among worst for treatable deaths despite £242 billion spending

UK ranks among worst for treatable mortality, ahead of only US in global analysis.

NHS spending has reached £242 billion, but infrastructure gaps persist.

Shortage of scanners, beds and delays in care continue to affect outcomes.

The NHS is facing renewed scrutiny after a major international analysis suggested that UK patient survival rates remain among the weakest in developed healthcare systems, despite record levels of spending.

The report, led by the Institute for Public Policy Research, found that the UK ranks near the bottom among 22 countries for treatable mortality, a measure of deaths that could potentially be avoided with timely and effective care. Only the US performed worse.

This comes at a time when NHS funding has risen significantly. Health spending has increased by more than £60 billion over the past decade, reaching around £242 billion annually, yet outcomes have not improved at the same pace.

More money, but not where it matters

The findings suggest the issue may not be the amount of funding, but how it is being used.

Researchers pointed to what they described as poorly targeted spending, with a larger share going towards staffing and pay, while investment in core infrastructure has lagged behind.

The UK currently has around 19 MRI, CT and PET scanners per million people, compared with roughly 50 in similar tax-funded systems and as many as 68 in others. Hospital bed capacity also remains lower than in many comparable countries.

These gaps are not just technical. They are closely linked to delays in diagnosis and treatment, which in turn affect survival rates. Long waiting lists for specialist care and elective procedures continue to be a common experience for patients across the NHS.

The report also noted that Britain ranks among the worst performers for unmet medical needs, with many patients reporting difficulties in accessing timely care.

A system under strain, not a system in question

Despite growing debate around NHS reform, the report does not support a shift towards insurance-based healthcare models seen in parts of Europe.

Researchers suggested that such a move would be a “pointless distraction”, arguing that tax-funded systems like the NHS are generally cheaper to run and involve lower administrative costs. Patients in the UK spend around 2.6 per cent of household income on healthcare, compared to 3.5 per cent in insurance-based systems.

Administrative costs are also lower, at around 2.2 per cent versus 3.5 per cent in insurance models.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also emphasised that the focus should remain on how funding is allocated, rather than changing the system itself. He stated that ensuring money is “well spent” will be key to improving outcomes, as quoted in a news report.

Signs of pressure at ground level

The broader trends are reflected in recent NHS data. Some hospital trusts have reported higher-than-expected mortality rates compared to statistical benchmarks.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded deaths 31.9 per cent above expected levels, while Medway NHS Foundation Trust reported figures 30 per cent above expected. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust saw deaths 28.8 per cent higher than expected.

The NHS has cautioned that such figures should not be interpreted in isolation as indicators of care quality. However, these trusts are also among lower-ranked organisations in national performance tables, where concerns have previously been raised by inspectors.

For now, the findings appear to reinforce a familiar pattern. The NHS continues to command significant public funding and remains central to healthcare in the UK, but questions around capacity, infrastructure and long-term planning are becoming harder to ignore.

The debate, it seems, is shifting away from how much is spent, towards how effectively that money translates into timely care and patient outcomes.