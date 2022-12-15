New year, new mindset

By: Mita Mistry

A WHOLE year has passed. You’re a year older, but are you a year wiser?

Whether it’s been your best year yet, or not so wonderful, closing another chapter can be an emotional time for us all. Perhaps you’re looking ahead in the hope for new possibilities to unfold or maybe you’re dreading how the future looks in these uncertain times. Whatever you’re feeling, now is a good time to check in with yourself and take proactive steps to set yourself up for a brighter 2023.

And there’s no better way to start a new chapter in life than with a fresh blank page, which, of course, means leaving behind baggage that no longer serve your growth emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

Let’s start with social media. How much time did you spend mindlessly scrolling or worrying about the number of likes and followers? Truthfully, those numbers mean very little in reality. Remember, many social media profiles portray filtered best lives. In fact, there are thousands of happy healthy people who are successful or making a difference in the world and living a truly wholesome life, yet they’ve got little if not zero social media presence. Make 2023

about real human connection, that genuine face-to-face communication with people who matter. Ditch fake, bring on authenticity.

Perhaps you put up with that friend who only takes and is never happy for you or supportive? Toxic people who manipulate and lie to you or look down on you don’t see your worth and, quite frankly, are not deserving of you. So, reclaim your precious energy by setting boundaries and you’ll be so much better off for it in the new year.

Have you checked your self-talk recently? Negative self-talk is not only unhelpful and stressful but also holds you back from manifesting your goals. How you talk to yourself matters, a lot. Why? Because that inner talk drives how you feel and your everyday actions.

Speak to yourself the way you would to a friend you care about. Similarly, a ‘lack of’ mentality keeps you stuck, procrastinating, and not reaching your potential because you think you’ll fail and never reach your goals. Reframe ‘I will never earn enough’ to ‘I will find a way to earn enough’ – 2023 is about a growth mindset.

We all have unhealthy habits. Many of us are aware of them, but afraid to let go. Perhaps you stayed up a little too late, watched too much Netflix, made excuses to avoid exercising, or overindulged in processed foods. Whatever your unhealthy habit, acknowledge it and move forward. Leave those unhelpful behaviours where they belong, in the past.

You don’t have to wait for a new year to start living a better life. Today is a good day to begin and allow enriching experiences into your life.

Regardless of what’s happening in the external world, remember you are the authority of your internal world. Take a moment to celebrate your highs, embrace the lessons, let go of your mistakes, and have a little dance at the wonder of it all. Isn’t it amazing that you’ve seen another year pass by and you’re a year wiser?

Twitter @MitaMistry; Instagram @itsmitamistry